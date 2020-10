Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Quick Hits

Each week, senior reporter Keiana Martin will sit down with a different Niner for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room, recaps and stories told directly by your favorite players on the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface. This week, Robbie Gould discussed his decision to donate $500 per field goal made towards pediatric cancer, the welcomed pressures of game-winning moments on the field, playing with DK Metcalf's father in Chicago and more.