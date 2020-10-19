Presented by

Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Oct 19, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 19.

Week 6 Recap

Takeaways

  • ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ finished the first half completing 17-of-21 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 148.9. His three touchdowns are tied for the most thrown by the quarterback in any half.
  • It's not every day that you see a blocked extra point attempt. On the Rams first touchdown drive, defensive lineman Dion Jordan got his hand on the kick that forced a missed a point after attempt.
  • Emmanuel Moseley﻿'s return was a huge boost for the 49ers secondary, making his first start since Week 2 after missing three games while in concussion protocol.
  • ﻿﻿Jason Verrett﻿ made a number of plays on the night including a diving pass breakup in the first half on a deep pass intended for Rams tight end Gerald Everett in addition to a red zone pick, his first interception since Week 1 of 2016. Check it out below. 👇
  • ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (ankle), ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ (groin) and ﻿Ben Garland﻿ (calf) left the game and did not return. Left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ was evaluated with a head injury, but returned on the 49ers ensuing drive. The team will further assess all injuries when the 49ers return to the facility on Monday.

Around the NFC West

  • The Seattle Seahawks (5-0) have a Week 6 Bye.
  • The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 16-24, making their record to 4-2.
  • The Arizona Cardinals (3-2) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) tonight.

Quick Hits

Each week, senior reporter Keiana Martin will sit down with a different Niner for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room, recaps and stories told directly by your favorite players on the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface. This week, ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ discussed his decision to donate $500 per field goal made towards pediatric cancer, the welcomed pressures of game-winning moments on the field, playing with DK Metcalf's father in Chicago and more.

Listen to 49ers Unscripted on 49ers.com/audio, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

--

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ talks about the energy he brings to the field, the value ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ adds to the offense and highlighted the signature members of the YAC and Drip Bros during the latest episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below. 👇

