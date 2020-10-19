Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 19.
Week 6 Recap
Takeaways
- Jimmy Garoppolo finished the first half completing 17-of-21 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 148.9. His three touchdowns are tied for the most thrown by the quarterback in any half.
- It's not every day that you see a blocked extra point attempt. On the Rams first touchdown drive, defensive lineman Dion Jordan got his hand on the kick that forced a missed a point after attempt.
- Emmanuel Moseley's return was a huge boost for the 49ers secondary, making his first start since Week 2 after missing three games while in concussion protocol.
- Jason Verrett made a number of plays on the night including a diving pass breakup in the first half on a deep pass intended for Rams tight end Gerald Everett in addition to a red zone pick, his first interception since Week 1 of 2016. Check it out below. 👇
- Raheem Mostert (ankle), Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and Ben Garland (calf) left the game and did not return. Left tackle Trent Williams was evaluated with a head injury, but returned on the 49ers ensuing drive. The team will further assess all injuries when the 49ers return to the facility on Monday.
Around the NFC West
- The Seattle Seahawks (5-0) have a Week 6 Bye.
- The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 16-24, making their record to 4-2.
- The Arizona Cardinals (3-2) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) tonight.
Quick Hits
