Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Quick Hits

Each week, senior reporter Keiana Martin will sit down with a different Niner for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room, recaps and stories told directly by your favorite players on the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface. This week, ﻿Robbie Gould﻿ discussed his decision to donate $500 per field goal made towards pediatric cancer, the welcomed pressures of game-winning moments on the field, playing with DK Metcalf's father in Chicago and more.