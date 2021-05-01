Presented by

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Saturday, May 1.

49ers Day 2 Draft Picks

49ers Select G Aaron Banks with the No. 48 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded back five spots with the Las Vegas Raiders from their original No. 43 overall pick and acquired Nos. 48 and 121. With the trade, the 49ers managed to beef up their offensive line with guard Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame.

Banks earned a spot on the first-team Associated Press All-American team in 2020 as well as first-team All-ACC notice while starting 12 games for the Fighting Irish. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed only two sacks and 19 total pressures in 443 true pass sets over three seasons at Notre Dame. Read More >>>

49ers Select RB Trey Sermon with the No. 88 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers knew what they wanted and traded up in the draft to get him. With the 88th-overall pick, the 49ers landed Ohio State running back Trey Sermon﻿.

Sermon spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma and registered 2,076 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He transferred to Ohio State in 2019 and notched 870 yards on the ground on 116 carries and four touchdowns. Sermon was also involved in the passing game with the Cowboys and Buckeyes, recording 486 receiving yards on 48 receptions (10.1 yards per reception) and three additional scores. Read More >>>

49ers Select CB Ambry Thomas with the No. 102 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers added depth to their cornerback room with the third-round selection. The 49ers drafted cornerback Ambry Thomas out of Michigan.

Thomas opted out of the 2020 season, however, notched a impressive 2019 campaign. As a junior in 2019, Thomas started all 13 games and recorded three of his four career interceptions, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. He also registered a career-high 38 total tackles.

The former Wolverine was named the team's Defensive Skill Player of the Year in 2019 and was also named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team on defense (second team, cornerback). Read More >>>

Day 1 Analysis

Experts Grade 49ers First Round Pick, Trey Lance

Fox Sports: A

NFL.com: A

Bleacher Report: A

Yahoo! Sports: B

SBNation: B-

See All Grades >>>

NFL Analysts Evaluate 49ers Selection of Lance

The NFL is still buzzing after the 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with their third-overall pick on Thursday night – many giving their evaluation on San Francisco's selection.

Here's a look at what analysts had to say following Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Class

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Advertising