49ers Select G Aaron Banks with the No. 48 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Keiana Martin

The San Francisco 49ers traded back five spots with the Las Vegas Raiders from their original No. 43 overall pick and acquired Nos. 48 and 121. With the trade, the 49ers managed to beef up their offensive line with guard ﻿Aaron Banks﻿ out of Notre Dame.

Banks earned a spot on the first-team Associated Press All-American team in 2020 as well as first-team All-ACC notice while starting 12 games for the Fighting Irish. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed only two sacks and 19 total pressures in 443 true pass sets over three seasons at Notre Dame.

Banks becomes the second Notre Dame product along the 49ers offensive line, joining tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿. Banks played primarily at the left guard position during his time at Notre Dame. He could potentially compete with ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ for the vacant right guard spot.

