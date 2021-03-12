Morning Report: How Rashawn Slater Fits in the 49ers Lineup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, March 12.
New and Notable
OL Rashawn Slater Sees Comparisons to Joe Staley, Trent Williams
In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock, the NFL Network draft analyst pinned Northwestern's Rashawn Slater to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 12 overall pick. Jeremiah perceives Slater as an insurance policy for San Francisco with lingering questions surrounding the left tackle position.
Slater (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) played right tackle in 2017 and 2018 at Northwestern. He switched to the other side his final season, allowing just five total pressures across 355 pass-blocking snaps in 11 games in 2019.
Read More >>>
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 22: Jennifer Lee Chan
Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the 49ers status entering free agency, discusses two offensive skill players on the open market who could be intriguing signings for San Francisco and details the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with Kyle Shanahan.
Listen to the full episode below or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
A Look Back: 49ers and Play Like A Girl
Since the 49ers launched their EDU program in 2014, STEAM education has become a huge part of the organization. 49ers EDU presented by Chevron leverages the game of football and Levi's® Stadium as a platform to expose students at an early age to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) concepts and careers, creating excitement and engagement around learning for over 300,000 Bay Area students to date.
In 2019, EDU Academy announced a partnership with Play Like a Girl (PLAG) to introduce a STEAM education curriculum to PLAG female youth. PLAG is the only 501(c)3 charitable organization in the nation providing high-impact STEAM and sports programs to girls in a supportive environment. EDU Academy took PLAG through a strategic planning process to build a standard-aligned curriculum with a specific pedagogical focus on project-based learning and 21st century learning skills.
In honor of Women's History Month, PLAG is hosting the 2021 Play Like a Girl Women's Leadership Summit on March 19th to bring successful, emerging and future women leaders together (though apart) to shape a stronger world. Learn More >>>