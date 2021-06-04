Morning Report: PFF's Top Receiving Corps

Good Morning Faithful,
Currently, the 49ers roster hosts 13 wide receivers heading towards the 2021 season. Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 receiving corps to rank how each team is positioned for the upcoming year. Coming in at No. 7, San Francisco was highlighted for their depth at position and potential for emerging stars. Here's how the analytic's site ranked the 49ers pass-catching unit heading into 2021.
"The 49ers have built a dangerous group of playmakers; it's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field this season. Deebo Samuel has been used everywhere in this offense. He excels on 'space' plays, as he's averaged 9.6 yards after the catch per reception in his two years in the league, and he is also adept at working the intermediate route tree when lined up on the outside. Former first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk has similar YAC ability, but he was used in a more traditional role last season on his way to an 80.8 receiving grade, second-best among rookies.
"After Samuel and Ayiuk, the wide receiver snaps are up for grabs to a plethora of options. Travis Benjamin has played just 189 snaps since 2019, but at his best, he has take-the-top-off-the-defense speed that has led to 14.9 yards per reception in his career. Richie James has created plenty of big plays himself, averaging 18.1 yards per reception in his 38 career catches, but he also has five drops. Former third-rounder Jalen Hurd is a wild card after he showed early promise during the preseason as a rookie, but he's yet to take a regular-season snap."
According to Pro Football Focus, Jason Verrett allowed 8.9 yards per reception in 2020, the 10th lowest figure among corners in the NFL last season.
NFL.com columnist Jim Trotter highlighted three teams ready to make playoff runs in 2021 after missing out last season, placing the 49ers at the top of his list above the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.