Morning Report: PFF's Top Receiving Corps

Ranking All 32 NFL Receiving Corps Ahead of the 2021 Season

Currently, the 49ers roster hosts 13 wide receivers heading towards the 2021 season. Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 receiving corps to rank how each team is positioned for the upcoming year. Coming in at No. 7, San Francisco was highlighted for their depth at position and potential for emerging stars. Here's how the analytic's site ranked the 49ers pass-catching unit heading into 2021.

"The 49ers have built a dangerous group of playmakers; it's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field this season. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ has been used everywhere in this offense. He excels on 'space' plays, as he's averaged 9.6 yards after the catch per reception in his two years in the league, and he is also adept at working the intermediate route tree when lined up on the outside. Former first-rounder ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ has similar YAC ability, but he was used in a more traditional role last season on his way to an 80.8 receiving grade, second-best among rookies.