Morning Report: Three 49ers Make PFF's Mid-season All-Pro List

Nov 11, 2020 at 07:00 AM

PFF 2020 Mid-season NFL All-Pro Team

With Week 9 of the 2020 season officially in the books, analytics site Pro Football Focus released their mid-season picks for first and second team All-Pro. Here are the 49ers who made the list.

First Team All-Pro: Fred Warner

"Fred Warner has become a coverage superstar for the San Francisco 49ers at linebacker. Throw on the tape, and you see him make incredible coverage plays that few players at the position have any hope of matching.

"It shows up in his numbers — he has allowed just a 60.5 passer rating when targeted, more than 40 points lower than the average linebacker. Warner has two interceptions and a pass breakup to his name, and he hasn't been beaten for a catch longer than 21 yards all season."

First-Team All-Pro: Jason Verrett

"Jason Verrett is one of the comeback stories of the season. He had played just four snaps on defense since the beginning of the 2018 season, and 327 since the start of 2016, but he has surpassed that total this year alone while establishing himself as one of the best cover guys in the league.

"Verrett boasts an interception and three pass breakups from only 20 targets into his coverage and has four games of allowing fewer than 10 receiving yards."

Second-Team All-Pro: Trent Williams

49ers Unscripted with ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿

San Francisco's first round pick joined the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface to discuss the biggest adjustments he's made through the first half of his rookie career, the desire to record his first NFL sack, impressions of living in the Bay Area, how his tough exterior contrasts his playful personality and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

WON Happy Hour

You're invited to the WON Throwback Thursday Happy Hour featuring 49ers alum, Vernon Davis on Thursday, November 12 from 6 pm - 7 pm PT.

The evening will consist of interactive team trivia, an interview with the team legend and a fan Q&A session. All pre-registered guests will be entered into a raffle for prizes that will be shipped to winners following the event.

To be a part of this event, register today. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to sign-up quickly to reserve your spot. All registered attendees will receive additional event details on or before Wednesday, November 11.

Register Here >>>

