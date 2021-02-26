Morning Report: Pro Day Schedule and Results

Good Morning Faithful,
2021 NFL Draft: Pro Day Schedule and Results Tracker
As the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaches, the league has released an official schedule for college pro days this offseason. Click here for Pro Football Focus' full list of upcoming pro days and latest draft rankings.
Take a look at the latest projections from NFL draft experts on what direction they believe San Francisco could take on April 29 in the 49ers Mock Draft Monday series.
PFF 2021 NFL Draft Safety Rankings
In celebration of Black History Month, 49ers B.U.I.L.D. and 49ers social justice grant recipient, 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, teamed up for a conversation around sports and activism: highlighting the history and legacy of activism in sports and looking towards the future as athletes today continue to use their platform to contribute to positive social progress. Panelists include 1968 Olympic gold medalist, Dr. Tommie Smith, Fresh Lifelines for Youth Executive Director, Ali Knight, and 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Watch the full video below. 👇
49ers Museum Longform Series
The 49ers Museum presented by Foxconn Industrial Internet brings you its Longform Series. While the Museum facility is already a multi-faceted narrative of the franchise, there is plenty more information to share. These essays will explore 49ers history topic-by-topic in order to enlighten fans with even more information as well as continue to elevate the illustrious stories of our beloved team.
Learn more at 49ers.com/museumstories.