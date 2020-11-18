Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2021 Pro Bowl, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

49ers Announce Partnership with The Department of Health Care Services and Cal Hope

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and its CalHOPE Crisis Counseling Program. CalHOPE delivers crisis support for communities impacted by a public health emergency (PHE) or national disaster. The 49ers will join DHCS to help spread the message that CalHOPE's people and resources are available to help those in need during these difficult times.

As a part of this partnership, the 49ers Foundation and CalHOPE are teaming up to deploy resources throughout the Bay Area to support students, families, and communities in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources include hand delivering 49ers EDU's Playbook, which includes STEAM content that leverages the game of football and Levi's Stadium as intrigue points for lessons on key subject areas to students across the Bay Area without access to computers. The 49ers and CalHOPE are also providing physical education resources, workout tips and supplementary materials from 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank to promote safe and healthy activities for youth wellness during the continued crisis.