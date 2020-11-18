Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2021 Pro Bowl, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
2021 Pro Bowl
Although the 2021 Pro Bowl might look vastly different than years prior, that doesn't mean Faithful can't vote for their favorite 49ers to earn a spot on the roster.
According to NFL.com, the league will continue to recognize players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion by voting their favorite players to the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster.
The 2021 Pro Bowl fan vote officially launched on NFL.com on November 17th, and ends on December 17th. Fans will be able to vote at NFL.com/ProBowlVote for the entirety of these dates.
Roster News
The 49ers announced yesterday the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
The following player has been placed on the Practice Squad Injured List:
49ers Announce Partnership with The Department of Health Care Services and Cal Hope
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and its CalHOPE Crisis Counseling Program. CalHOPE delivers crisis support for communities impacted by a public health emergency (PHE) or national disaster. The 49ers will join DHCS to help spread the message that CalHOPE's people and resources are available to help those in need during these difficult times.
As a part of this partnership, the 49ers Foundation and CalHOPE are teaming up to deploy resources throughout the Bay Area to support students, families, and communities in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources include hand delivering 49ers EDU's Playbook, which includes STEAM content that leverages the game of football and Levi's Stadium as intrigue points for lessons on key subject areas to students across the Bay Area without access to computers. The 49ers and CalHOPE are also providing physical education resources, workout tips and supplementary materials from 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank to promote safe and healthy activities for youth wellness during the continued crisis.
To learn more about these resources or to sign up to receive a physical copy of the EDU Digital Playbook, visit 49ers.com/calhope.
Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The head coach shared updates on Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and other 49ers players and discussed the team's Bye week schedule. Watch the full video below. 👇