Vote Your 49ers to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Although the 2021 Pro Bowl might look vastly different than years prior, that doesn't mean Faithful can't vote for their favorite 49ers to earn a spot on the roster.

According to NFL.com, the league will continue to recognize players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion by voting their favorite players to the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster.

The 2021 Pro Bowl fan vote officially launched on NFL.com on November 17th, and ends on December 17th. Fans will be able to vote at NFL.com/ProBowlVote for the entirety of these dates.

Additionally, fans will be able to vote on Twitter beginning on December 1st through December 17th. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double.

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:

ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote TrentWilliams)

ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #KyleJuszczyk)

ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @Fred_Warner)

The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each groups' vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster.