Vote Your 49ers to the 2021 Pro Bowl

Nov 17, 2020 at 03:26 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Although the 2021 Pro Bowl might look vastly different than years prior, that doesn't mean Faithful can't vote for their favorite 49ers to earn a spot on the roster.

According to NFL.com, the league will continue to recognize players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion by voting their favorite players to the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster.

The 2021 Pro Bowl fan vote officially launched on NFL.com on November 17th, and ends on December 17th. Fans will be able to vote at NFL.com/ProBowlVote for the entirety of these dates.

Additionally, fans will be able to vote on Twitter beginning on December 1st through December 17th. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double.

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:

ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote TrentWilliams)

ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #KyleJuszczyk)

ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @Fred_Warner)

The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each groups' vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster.

Vote now to get the most deserving 49ers on the coveted roster. More details on Pro Bowl activities to come.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has placed two players on the reserve/injured list and one on the practice squad injury list. 
news

49ers Announce Partnership with The Department of Health Care Services and Cal Hope

The 49ers and CalHOPE are teaming up to provide resources for California residents to keep them mentally and physically safe and healthy throughout these hard times.
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers in Week 10, Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

49ers Reserves Standout Despite Lopsided Loss vs. Saints

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlights five 49ers who made an impact in the Week 10 matchup, including several reserve players.

Advertising