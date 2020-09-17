Presented by

Morning Report: Player Updates, Roster News and Rookie Ratings

Sep 17, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 17.

New and Notable

Mohamed Sanu's Quick Turnaround, George Kittle 'Fully Expects' to be Available vs. Jets

The San Francisco 49ers caught the injury bug early coming off of the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Notably, Richard Sherman was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday morning after dealing with a calf strain that will keep him sidelined for at least the next three weeks. According to Kyle Shanahan, the injury occurred during the last series of Sunday's game, but isn't thought to be too concerning. The cornerback was dealing with discomfort when the team returned to the facility on Monday, which led to the team placing the corner on IR.

Fellow cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not practice on Wednesday as he is in concussion protocol. The team announced that they placed former sixth-round pick Tim Harris on Practice Squad Injured Reserve after he strained his calf during Friday's practice.

Read More >>>

NFL Rookie Rankings: 10 Highest-graded Rookies Through Week 1

Pro Football Focus writer Anthony Treash released the Top 10 highest-graded rookies following Week 1, with San Francisco's 14th-overall selection ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ coming in at No. 3. "Kinlaw didn't particularly pack the stat sheet, but he did come away with a couple of big-time plays that helped him produce the third-best PFF grade at the position (81.4)," wrote Treash. "His best play of the day was this dominant double-swipe move that J.R. Sweezy had no chance on, which forced the inaccurate throw from quarterback Kyler Murray. The Niners first-round pick played 39 defensive snaps, coming away with two total pressures and one defensive stop. Kinlaw was actually our DT1 in this draft class, so it's no surprise that he was the top rookie interior defensive lineman of Week 1. Next week, he'll get a chance to create consistent pressure against the New York Jets' poor offensive line."

Roster News

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed ﻿Ken Webster﻿ from the Miami Dolphins practice squad to a one-year deal. The team also placed ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ on the Injured Reserve list. Sherman is eligible to be designated for return following the team's fourth game of the season.

In addition, the team signed cornerbacks ﻿Brian Allen﻿ and ﻿Christian Angulo﻿ to the team's practice squad and placed ﻿Tim Harris﻿ on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.

Quick Hits

On the latest episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast presented by Manscaped, former NFL/CFL cornerback and defensive back specialist Eric Crocker broke down the 49ers Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, how the defense can (and should) improve against the New York Jets and assessed San Francisco's recent string of injuries among the wide receivers and cornerbacks, including veteran ﻿Richard Sherman﻿.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/Audio | Submit a Question

During a video call with media, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ addressed the recent injuries on offense, highlighted the 49ers addition of Mohamed Sanu and analyzed his Week 1 performance and how the offense plans to improve vs. the Jets. Watch the full video below. 👇

