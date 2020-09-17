Morning Report: Player Updates, Roster News and Rookie Ratings

NFL Rookie Rankings: 10 Highest-graded Rookies Through Week 1

Pro Football Focus writer Anthony Treash released the Top 10 highest-graded rookies following Week 1, with San Francisco's 14th-overall selection ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ coming in at No. 3. "Kinlaw didn't particularly pack the stat sheet, but he did come away with a couple of big-time plays that helped him produce the third-best PFF grade at the position (81.4)," wrote Treash. "His best play of the day was this dominant double-swipe move that J.R. Sweezy had no chance on, which forced the inaccurate throw from quarterback Kyler Murray. The Niners first-round pick played 39 defensive snaps, coming away with two total pressures and one defensive stop. Kinlaw was actually our DT1 in this draft class, so it's no surprise that he was the top rookie interior defensive lineman of Week 1. Next week, he'll get a chance to create consistent pressure against the New York Jets' poor offensive line."