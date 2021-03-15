Morning Report: PFF Matches Greg Newsome II to 49ers Defensive Scheme

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, March 15.
New and Notable
Landing Spots for PFF's Top 12 Defensive Back Prospects
Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash looked at the top defensive backs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft to match each prospect with a team's defensive scheme that they would flourish in. For the 49ers, Treash looked to Northwestern's Greg Newsome II. During his junior season in 2020, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound corner allowed only 12 catches from 34 targets for 93 yards all season. Here's what he had to say about the match.
"Newsome II has a scheme-versatile skill set, and that's something San Francisco needs at cornerback. As things stand, five key 49ers defensive backs are set to hit the open market in free agency, and the team only has $12 million in the bank, with tackle Trent Williams also in need of a new contract.
"Newsome II is fresh off a monster breakout campaign where he locked up the opposition each week. He posted the seventh-best coverage grade in the Power 5 in 2020 (83.8) and allowed only 93 yards and five first downs on 223 coverage snaps while making eight plays on the ball. Newsome II is a fluid mover and was never caught out of position in Northwestern's zone-heavy scheme."
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that the team has tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent OL Daniel Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III.
Brunskill (6-5, 300) started all 16 games along the 49ers offensive line in 2020. Blair III (6-4, 270) spent the entire 2020 season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.
Free Agency Deadlines This Week
March 15-17: Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency opens. Teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who become unrestricted free agents on March 17.
March 17:
- 2021 NFL league year, trading period and free agency opens at 1 p.m. PT.
- Teams can sign new free agents and prior trades become official.
- Teams must exercise all 2021 options on players who have options clauses in their 2020 contracts.
- Teams must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.
- All teams must be under the salary cap before 1 p.m. PT.
See the 49ers entire offseason calendar, here.