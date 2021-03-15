Morning Report: PFF Matches Greg Newsome II to 49ers Defensive Scheme

Landing Spots for PFF's Top 12 Defensive Back Prospects

Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash looked at the top defensive backs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft to match each prospect with a team's defensive scheme that they would flourish in. For the 49ers, Treash looked to Northwestern's Greg Newsome II. During his junior season in 2020, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound corner allowed only 12 catches from 34 targets for 93 yards all season. Here's what he had to say about the match.

"Newsome II has a scheme-versatile skill set, and that's something San Francisco needs at cornerback. As things stand, five key 49ers defensive backs are set to hit the open market in free agency, and the team only has $12 million in the bank, with tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ also in need of a new contract.