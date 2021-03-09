A Look at the 2021 NFL Offseason Calendar

Mar 09, 2021 at 11:45 AM

With the new league year set to kick off on March 17, the 49ers front office will look to begin rebuilding their roster for the 2021 season. Take a look a some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency and the draft. Additional offseason dates will be announced at a later time.

February 23: First day for teams to designate Franchise or Transition Players. 

March 1: Deadline for eligible college football players to notify the NFL Player Personnel department of their intent to forgo the 2021 NFL Draft and return to college.

March 9: Deadline for teams to designate Franchise or Transition Players is 1 p.m. PT. 

March 15-17: Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency opens. Teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who become unrestricted free agents on March 17. 

March 17:

  • 2021 NFL league year, trading period and free agency opens at 1 p.m. PT.
  • Teams can sign new free agents and prior trades become official.
  • Teams must exercise all 2021 options on players who have options clauses in their 2020 contracts.
  • Teams must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents. 
  • All teams must be under the salary cap before 1 p.m. PT.

April 5: Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workout programs (Jacksonville Jaguars - Urban Meyer, New York Jets - Robert Saleh, Atlanta Falcons - Arthur Smith, Los Angeles Chargers - Brandon Staley, Detroit Lions - Dan Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles - Nick Sirianni, Houston Texans - David Culley). 

April 19: All teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs. 

April 23: Last day of the restricted free agent signing period. 

April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland, OH. 

All dates and times are tentative and subject to change.

