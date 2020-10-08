Morning Report: PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 8.
New and Notable
PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team
Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson released the analytics site's first All-Pro team of the season, analyzing performances from Weeks 1-4. Arik Armstead and Fred Warner were named to the All-Pro Second Team.
Following an offseason where Armstead signed a 5-year contract extension, the defensive lineman has been a steady playmaker despite an injury plagued D-line. Through four games, Armstead has compiled eight solo tackles (tied for 18th among all NFL defensive linemen) and 2.0 sacks (tied for 22nd), well on his way to match his 2019 career-high 55 tackles and 10.0 sacks.
In his fourth season in San Francisco, Warner has continued to make an impact on the field. Through the first four weeks of the season, the linebacker as racked up 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles (tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers) and one interception (tied for first).
Week 5 Practice Report
Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Wednesday as the team starts preparations for their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here are a few practice updates from the head coach:
- Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will make a return to practice as a limited participant. Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard are splitting reps this week should Garoppolo not be able to suit up in Week 5.
- Several starters will return to practice in a limited capacity including Raheem Mostert (knee), Dre Greenlaw (quad) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).
- Dontae Johnson (groin), Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Jimmie Ward (wrist) did not practice on Wednesday.
- Richard Sherman (calf) is not expected to make a Week 5 return. Instead, the team is planning for a potential return to the field against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
The Jet was Mic'd
Jerick McKinnon was wired for sound during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." McKinnon saw his second-consecutive start on Sunday, compiling 54 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown to go along with seven receptions for 43 yards. Watch the full Mic'd Up presented by Cisco below. 👇
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner is the fourth-highest graded linebacker in the league through the first four weeks of the 2020 season.
--
During Wednesday's media availability, Warner spoke about the mood in the 49ers locker room going into Week 5 and reviewed the performances of Kwon Alexander and Kevin Givens during the team's first four games. Watch the full video conference below. 👇
--
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster from the team's practice squad and opened the practice window for WR Richie James, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 18, 2020.
The team also restored CB Tim Harris to the practice squad from the practice squad Injured Reserve List and signed DL Josiah Coatney and DL Adam Shuler to the practice squad.
--
