Morning Report: PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

New and Notable

PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team

Following an offseason where Armstead signed a 5-year contract extension, the defensive lineman has been a steady playmaker despite an injury plagued D-line. Through four games, Armstead has compiled eight solo tackles (tied for 18th among all NFL defensive linemen) and 2.0 sacks (tied for 22nd), well on his way to match his 2019 career-high 55 tackles and 10.0 sacks.

In his fourth season in San Francisco, Warner has continued to make an impact on the field. Through the first four weeks of the season, the linebacker as racked up 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles (tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers) and one interception (tied for first).