Morning Report: PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Oct 08, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 8.

New and Notable

PFF First-Quarter NFL All-Pro Team

Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson released the analytics site's first All-Pro team of the season, analyzing performances from Weeks 1-4. ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿ were named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Following an offseason where Armstead signed a 5-year contract extension, the defensive lineman has been a steady playmaker despite an injury plagued D-line. Through four games, Armstead has compiled eight solo tackles (tied for 18th among all NFL defensive linemen) and 2.0 sacks (tied for 22nd), well on his way to match his 2019 career-high 55 tackles and 10.0 sacks.

In his fourth season in San Francisco, Warner has continued to make an impact on the field. Through the first four weeks of the season, the linebacker as racked up 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles (tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers) and one interception (tied for first).

Week 5 Practice Report

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Wednesday as the team starts preparations for their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here are a few practice updates from the head coach:

Read More >>>

The Jet was Mic'd

﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ was wired for sound during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." McKinnon saw his second-consecutive start on Sunday, compiling 54 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown to go along with seven receptions for 43 yards. Watch the full Mic'd Up presented by Cisco below. 👇

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ is the fourth-highest graded linebacker in the league through the first four weeks of the 2020 season.

--

During Wednesday's media availability, Warner spoke about the mood in the 49ers locker room going into Week 5 and reviewed the performances of ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ and ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ during the team's first four games. Watch the full video conference below. 👇

--

The 49ers announced yesterday that they have promoted DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad and opened the practice window for WR ﻿Richie James﻿, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 18, 2020.

The team also restored CB ﻿Tim Harris﻿ to the practice squad from the practice squad Injured Reserve List and signed DL ﻿Josiah Coatney﻿ and DL ﻿Adam Shuler﻿ to the practice squad.

--

With multiple options to choose from, customize your homescreens with the 49ers new Faithful to The Bay backgrounds, widgets and icon covers. Check them out here.

