Morning Report: PFF End of Season Player Grades, Coach Tony Oden Talks Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward and What Makes DB the Hardest Position on the Field

49ers Defensive Backs Coach, Tony Oden Gives an Exclusive Interview for the WON Digital Magazine

People often say that defensive back is the toughest position in the NFL, do you agree with that?

"Yeah, I would agree. I think all of the positions are tough and pose their unique challenges. I'm a little biased, but I do think it's pretty hard because the guys have to be very athletic and cover fast guys in a lot of space. That's tough to do especially with the rules, the way they are with contact down the field. So you have to be a very crafty person to get that done. The other thing I think DBs have to do is tackle. A lot of times offenses will force corners or defensive backs to tackle more and in space, which is challenging as well. So you have to cover guys at a high level and you have to be a great tackler as well. That's what makes it tough."

Can you speak to what it has been like to have ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ in the meeting room and on the field?

"It's been great. When you have someone who has done as much as he has, in my opinion, he's a future Hall of Famer, no doubt about it. To have him in the room, his presence alone makes a difference. There's a type of confidence that the room has when he's in there, as opposed to when he's not in there. When he's not in the room, we still have a great group of guys, but it's just a different presence. The way he sees things, the way he communicates to me and the other players in the room is great. A lot of times he is like a coach on the field. He is that problem solver without question. He is a person that can take the message from the meeting room with us into the locker room and communicate it back to the players. He connects all the dots because he sees the big picture. I would say his presence is priceless. I don't think you can ever put words to it or do it justice to have a player like that. I think he's unique in that regard because I think there's a lot of great players, but great players don't always necessarily bring that presence. He's a giver of information. He leads people, he draws them together and those things matched with his athletic ability and his talent make him unique to people of that caliber. He's willing to share, teach, motivate, but he knows that he still might not have all the answers. He's still extremely coachable which is very refreshing."

What makes a player like ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ so versatile?