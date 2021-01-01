People often say that defensive back is the toughest position in the NFL, do you agree with that?

"Yeah, I would agree. I think all of the positions are tough and pose their unique challenges. I'm a little biased, but I do think it's pretty hard because the guys have to be very athletic and cover fast guys in a lot of space. That's tough to do especially with the rules, the way they are with contact down the field. So you have to be a very crafty person to get that done. The other thing I think DBs have to do is tackle. A lot of times offenses will force corners or defensive backs to tackle more and in space, which is challenging as well. So you have to cover guys at a high level and you have to be a great tackler as well. That's what makes it tough."

What are the most important traits to being successful as a cornerback?

"For corners specifically, you have to be able to cover head to head for the transition skills and you have to be an incredible tackler. You don't have to be someone who's going to knock the other person back or knock the offensive player back like safeties and linebackers, but you have to be able to get the ball carrier down when it counts in space. I think the other lost art or the hidden gem that makes a great corner is communication skills. To be able to recognize formations and be able to communicate that to the linebackers and safeties. I think another key to being a good corner is being a problem solver. You need a guy who can think fast on their feet because we work on certain things in practice to prepare for our opponents. Most of the time that works out, but the other teams scouts us as well so those guys have to be able to problem-solve on the field using the tools that we give them in real-time and that part is tough. So to make a long story short, you've got to be able to cover, tackle, be a great communicator and you have to be a phenomenal problem solver. Now, if you check all those boxes right there you have an excellent corner."

Can you speak to what it has been like to have Richard Sherman in the meeting room and return to the field in these past few weeks?