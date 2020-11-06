Morning Report: #GBvsSF Recap, Exclusive Interview with 49ers Run Game Specialist/Outside Linebackers Coach, Johnny Holland

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 6.
Week 9 Recap
SAP Stat Zone
- Career-high nine receptions for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown
- His 41-yard touchdown marked his first touchdown of the season and third of his career. It also marked his first career 100-yard receiving game.
- James' 184 receiving yards are the most by a 49ers wide receiver since 9/8/13 when Anquan Boldin registered 208 yards through the air vs. Green Bay.
- Rushed for 52 yards. and one touchdown on 12 carries while adding three receptions for 16 yards.
- McKinnon now has a single-season career-high five rushing touchdowns on the year.
Top Highlights
What the Team Had to Say
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Playing with So Many Players Out Due to Injury and COVID Protocols
"We knew at the start of the week it was going to be a challenge and then losing those three guys yesterday was obviously a bigger challenge, but I still thought we could have a game and still thought we could play better than we did tonight. Being down like that and not being at our best and going against a good team like that, usually that's usually what happens, but I know we could have done better."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on the Offense's Week 9 Performance
"We didn't execute. I felt like we could have played a lot better than we did. Felt like we had a lot of really good plays called that gave us a lot of opportunities, and for whatever reason, we didn't connect. I'm excited to go back and watch that film because I really do, I feel like we could have got after those guys and done some good things. That's on the players and you just hope to go out there and do your best and we didn't do that tonight."
Click here to see what other members of the 49ers and Packers had to say following the Week 9 matchup.
In Other News
49ers Run Game Specialist/Outside Linebackers Coach, Johnny Holland Gives an Exclusive Interview for the WON Digital Magazine
How does vision and recognition play a role as a linebacker?
I think vision is really the number one key to playing linebacker or really any position. You have to actually know what you're looking at in order for you to know what to do. We teach linebackers that something is going to tell you where you need to move, where you need to go, what you need to do. Vision is your key to get you going in the right direction.
What is your relationship like with DeMeco Ryans? How do you both complement each other when coaching the linebackers?
We have a unique relationship that goes way back. I was in Houston when we drafted him in 2006. He's one of those rare players that you draft that you feel a bond and relationship with. He's like a brother to me. We think alike, our morals are similar, we see things in a similar way in and out of football. I think one thing that DeMeco brings to our group of guys is that he's a really good teacher. He's a guy that's played the game, he's been in their shoes and players can relate to him. I think we both bring more than just being a football coach to the group. We bring life experience, experience playing in the NFL, what goes on outside of the game and we know what these guys go through as a player to get themselves focused on being able to play this game. We have a good bond.
DeMeco is a very quick learner. Once you tell him something he'll never forget it. He still remembers things I said in meeting rooms from 2006. He's an outstanding linebacker coach. He's one of the top in the league and to see him grow as a coach has been outstanding. I feel privileged to have someone like him to coach these guys.
When did you get a sense that Fred Warner would turn into the type of player/leader that he's turned into?
I probably knew it since day one. Fred came in very mature as a young player. Fred is a guy that pays attention to details in everything he does and he works on it every day. Whether it's in walk throughs, the meeting room or training room, he's always focusing on the details. I think that it's no surprise that he was doing that from day one. You see how he is three years later and what he's turning into. He's eager to learn and continues to have an open mind for learning football – that's what has made him so successful.
Read the full interview in the November edition of the WON Digital Magazine.
Say Their Stories
"I just think he had a heart of gold." Trent Williams honors the life of Elijah McClain and emphasizes how he embodied the best of humanity. As part of the #SayTheirStories initiative, players, coaches and officials can choose either the name of a victim of social injustice or one of four pre-approved phrases from the NFL to display on their helmets or hats, including "Stop hate," "It takes all of us," "End racism" or "Black Lives Matter." Watch the full video below. 👇