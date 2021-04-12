Presented by

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Apr 12, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, April 12.

New and Notable

Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab

Coming out of the 2020 season, the 49ers had 10 contracted players expected to return from Injured Reserve. One of the most anticipated returnees is third-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa﻿, who was expected to make a promising follow-up campaign to his Defensive Rookie of the Year outing back in 2019.

Instead, Bosa's sophomore campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending torn ACL 11 snaps into the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. The edge rusher has laid low this offseason, however, gave a peak to his near-662,000 Instagram followers on how his recovery is going seven months removed from his injury. Read More >>>

Free Agent Facts: Mohamed Sanu

The 49ers announced on March 30 that they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal.

Sanu was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-19), New England Patriots (2019), 49ers (2020) and Detroit Lions (2020), he has appeared in 128 games (96 starts) and registered 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight passing attempts for 233 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Sanu has also appeared in nine postseason games (eight starts) and added 26 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Click here to learn more about San Francisco's newest receiver.

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising