Morning Report: Nick Bosa Shares Workout Video

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, April 12.
New and Notable
Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab
Coming out of the 2020 season, the 49ers had 10 contracted players expected to return from Injured Reserve. One of the most anticipated returnees is third-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who was expected to make a promising follow-up campaign to his Defensive Rookie of the Year outing back in 2019.
Instead, Bosa's sophomore campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending torn ACL 11 snaps into the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. The edge rusher has laid low this offseason, however, gave a peak to his near-662,000 Instagram followers on how his recovery is going seven months removed from his injury. Read More >>>
Free Agent Facts: Mohamed Sanu
The 49ers announced on March 30 that they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal.
Sanu was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-19), New England Patriots (2019), 49ers (2020) and Detroit Lions (2020), he has appeared in 128 games (96 starts) and registered 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight passing attempts for 233 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Sanu has also appeared in nine postseason games (eight starts) and added 26 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns.
