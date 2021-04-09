Sanu was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year career with the Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-19), New England Patriots (2019), 49ers (2020) and Detroit Lions (2020), he has appeared in 128 games (96 starts) and registered 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight passing attempts for 233 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Sanu has also appeared in nine postseason games (eight starts) and added 26 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns.