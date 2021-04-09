Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot to look forward to in 2021. The return of several veterans re-signing deals ensured core players stay together at least one more year, coupled with the host of incoming first-year talent coming out of the draft later this month and the return of key players making their way back to the field from injury.

Coming out of the 2020 season, the 49ers had 10 contracted players expected to return from Injured Reserve. One of the most anticipated returnees is third-year defensive lineman Nick Bosa﻿, who was expected to make a promising follow-up campaign to his Defensive Rookie of the Year outing back in 2019.

Instead, Bosa's sophomore campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending torn ACL 11 snaps into the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. The edge rusher has laid low this offseason, however, gave a peak to his near-662,000 Instagram followers on how his recovery is going seven months removed from his injury.