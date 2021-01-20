Presented by

Morning Report: Nick Bosa and 2019 Draft Class Regrades

Jan 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM

49ers Best Moments in the Community in 2020

Take a look back at some of the best moments from 49ers players, alumni, coaches and staff in the community in 2020.

49ers PREP National Anthem Team TE George Kittle January 2020
1 / 100

49ers PREP National Anthem Team

TE George Kittle

January 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners OL Daniel Brunskill January 2020
2 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

OL Daniel Brunskill

January 2020

49ers EDU STEAM Champions January 2020
3 / 100

49ers EDU STEAM Champions

January 2020

49ers Wish Boston and WR Deebo Samuel January 2020
4 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston and WR Deebo Samuel

January 2020

My Cause My Cleats QB Jimmy Garoppolo December 2020
5 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
December 2020

49ers Wish Brayden and General Manager John Lynch January 2020
6 / 100

49ers Wish

Brayden and General Manager John Lynch

January 2020

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign OL Daniel Brunskill December 2020
7 / 100

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

OL Daniel Brunskill

December 2020

49ers Foundation Super Bowl Breakfast with Jerry Rice February 2020
8 / 100

49ers Foundation Super Bowl Breakfast with Jerry Rice

February 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade WR Trent Taylor March 2020
9 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

WR Trent Taylor

March 2020

Storytime with Arik Armstead DL Arik Armstead September 2020
10 / 100

Storytime with Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead

September 2020

49ers Wish Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle January 2020
11 / 100

49ers Wish

Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle

January 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
12 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

49ers EDU STEAM Champions January 2020
13 / 100

49ers EDU STEAM Champions

January 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
14 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience October 2020
15 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

October 2020

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity December 2020
16 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

December 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
17 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

Players for a Purpose OL Daniel Brunskill August 2020
18 / 100

Players for a Purpose

OL Daniel Brunskill

August 2020

My Cause My Cleats TE George Kittle December 2020
19 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

TE George Kittle

December 2020

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy January 2020
20 / 100

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy

January 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners OL Ben Garland January 2020
21 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

OL Ben Garland

January 2020

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes November 2020
22 / 100

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes

November 2020

My Cause My Cleats WR Trent Taylor December 2020
23 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

WR Trent Taylor

December 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
24 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Ben Garland and CB Dontae Johnson January 2020
25 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Ben Garland and CB Dontae Johnson

January 2020

My Cause My Cleats WR Kendrick Bourne December 2020
26 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

WR Kendrick Bourne

December 2020

49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee DL Arik Armstead December 2020
27 / 100

49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead

December 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners CB Dontae Johnson January 2020
28 / 100

Martin Luther King Jr. Service Event with Reading Partners

CB Dontae Johnson

January 2020

Players for a Purpose DB Jimmie Ward August 2020
29 / 100

Players for a Purpose

DB Jimmie Ward

August 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
30 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
31 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

Frontline Heroes November 2020
32 / 100

Frontline Heroes

November 2020

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity December 2020
33 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

December 2020

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre October 2020
34 / 100

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre

October 2020

My Cause My Cleats December 2020
35 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

December 2020

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California December 2020
36 / 100

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California

December 2020

My Cause My Cleats DL Kentavius Street December 2020
37 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

DL Kentavius Street

December 2020

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign OL Daniel Brunskill December 2020
38 / 100

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

OL Daniel Brunskill

December 2020

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity December 2020
39 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

December 2020

49ers Wish Boston January 2020
40 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston

January 2020

Crucial Catch October 2020
41 / 100

Crucial Catch

October 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
42 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Storytime with Arik Armstead DL Arik Armstead September 2020
43 / 100

Storytime with Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead

September 2020

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California December 2020
44 / 100

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California

December 2020

My Cause My Cleats LB Mark Nzeocha December 2020
45 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

LB Mark Nzeocha

December 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
46 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
47 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience TE George Kittle October 2020
48 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

TE George Kittle

October 2020

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre October 2020
49 / 100

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre

October 2020

49ers EDU January 2020
50 / 100

49ers EDU

January 2020

Crucial Catch October 2020
51 / 100

Crucial Catch

October 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
52 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity December 2020
53 / 100

Hope for the Holidays Special Delivery with Habitat for Humanity

December 2020

Players for a Purpose T Trent Williams August 2020
54 / 100

Players for a Purpose

T Trent Williams

August 2020

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy January 2020
55 / 100

Private Pre-Screening of Just Mercy

January 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
56 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign OL Daniel Brunskill December 2020
57 / 100

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

OL Daniel Brunskill

December 2020

49ers Wish Boston and LB Fred Warner January 2020
58 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston and LB Fred Warner

January 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience October 2020
59 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

October 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
60 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

49ers Wish Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle January 2020
61 / 100

49ers Wish

Brayden, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle

January 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
62 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

My Cause My Cleats CB Dontae Johnson December 2020
63 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

CB Dontae Johnson

December 2020

49ers EDU January 2020
64 / 100

49ers EDU

January 2020

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre October 2020
65 / 100

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre

October 2020

Arik Armstead Tackles 4 Students January 2020
66 / 100

Arik Armstead Tackles 4 Students

January 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
67 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
68 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

49ers PREP National Anthem Team January 2020
69 / 100

49ers PREP National Anthem Team

January 2020

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit presented by Invisalign December 2020
70 / 100

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit presented by Invisalign

December 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience OL Daniel Brunskill, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Ben Garland October 2020
71 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

OL Daniel Brunskill, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Ben Garland

October 2020

Black Lives Matter
72 / 100

Black Lives Matter

49ers and Visa Family Surprises T Mike McGlinchey July 2020
73 / 100

49ers and Visa Family Surprises

T Mike McGlinchey

July 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
74 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
75 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Black Lives Matter September 2020
76 / 100

Black Lives Matter

September 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
77 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

Thanksgiving with the Niners November 2020
78 / 100

Thanksgiving with the Niners

November 2020

Players for a Purpose DL Ronald Blair III August 2020
79 / 100

Players for a Purpose

DL Ronald Blair III

August 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience OL Ben Garland October 2020
80 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

OL Ben Garland

October 2020

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest June 2020
81 / 100

Community Day Food Distribution with Second Harvest

June 2020

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California December 2020
82 / 100

Holiday Night at the Drive-In with USO Northern California

December 2020

49ers PREP National Anthem Team January 2020
83 / 100

49ers PREP National Anthem Team

January 2020

49ers EDU January 2020
84 / 100

49ers EDU

January 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade WR Trent Taylor March 2020
85 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

WR Trent Taylor

March 2020

49ers and Visa Family Surprises T Mike McGlinchey July 2020
86 / 100

49ers and Visa Family Surprises

T Mike McGlinchey

July 2020

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign OL Daniel Brunskill December 2020
87 / 100

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

OL Daniel Brunskill

December 2020

My Cause My Cleats FB Kyle Juszczyk December 2020
88 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

FB Kyle Juszczyk

December 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience CB Dontae Johnson and OL Ben Garland October 2020
89 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

CB Dontae Johnson and OL Ben Garland

October 2020

49ers EDU STEAM Champions January 2020
90 / 100

49ers EDU STEAM Champions

January 2020

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre October 2020
91 / 100

COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries with Guy McIntyre

October 2020

49ers Wish Boston and TE George Kittle January 2020
92 / 100

49ers Wish

Boston and TE George Kittle

January 2020

49ers and Visa Family Surprises T Mike McGlinchey July 2020
93 / 100

49ers and Visa Family Surprises

T Mike McGlinchey

July 2020

49ers PREP National Anthem Team January 2020
94 / 100

49ers PREP National Anthem Team

January 2020

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience October 2020
95 / 100

Crucial Catch presented by Dignity Health Robot Experience

October 2020

My Cause My Cleats T Mike McGlinchey December 2020
96 / 100

My Cause My Cleats

T Mike McGlinchey

December 2020

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade March 2020
97 / 100

2020 49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

March 2020

49ers EDU STEAM Champions January 2020
98 / 100

49ers EDU STEAM Champions

January 2020

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes November 2020
99 / 100

Salute To Service Fallen Heroes

November 2020

49ers and Visa Family Surprises T Mike McGlinchey July 2020
100 / 100

49ers and Visa Family Surprises

T Mike McGlinchey

July 2020

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, January 20.

New and Notable

2019 Draft Class Regrade

Pro Football Focus regraded all first-round picks from the 2019 draft class. Although Nick Bosa only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the analytics site still gave the edge rusher an above average mark at the conclusion of his 2020 campaign.

"Bosa was just 68 snaps into his sophomore season before suffering a season-ending injury," Anthony Treash wrote. "But even with that unfortunate setback, Bosa is all but guaranteed to be one of the league's best pass-rushers in 2021 and beyond. What he did as a rookie in 2019 was something that we have only seen from the elite at the position. Bosa's 89.8 PFF grade trailed only Aldon Smith and Von Miller for the best ever by a rookie edge defender in the PFF era (since 2006), and his 102 total pressures through the Niners' postseason run were 25 more than everyone else in that group."

REGRADE: EXCELLENT

Check out the rest of the 2019 draft class regrades here.

Honors Continue to Roll in for Fred Warner and Trent Williams

This week, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) released their list of the 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC Teams with Fred Warner and Trent Williams landing on the list.

Warner earned his first-career selection to PFWA's All-NFL Team and All-NFC Team. The 49ers are one of 15 clubs represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA's All-NFL team.

Williams was named to PFWA's All-NFC Team alongside Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari. In his first season in San Francisco, Williams appeared in 14 games and did not allow a sack in nine-straight contests to close out the season. His performance in 2020 earned him his eighth-career Pro Bowl nod. To read more, click here.

Javon Kinlaw Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The 49ers first-round pick landed on PFWA's All-Rookie Team following his 2020 campaign. In his first NFL season, Kinlaw registered 33 tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, including four quarterback hits, four passes defended, an interception and a defensive touchdown. The 49ers are one of 17 clubs represented among the 27 rookies honored.

In its 57th season in 2020, the Professional Football Writers of America is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. To learn more about Kinlaw's first season in San Francisco and the PFWA, click here.

Check out this countdown of the 10 best highlight-reel plays made by the 49ers during the 2020 NFL season below 👇

Breakout Candidates for All 32 NFL teams

PFF named one candidate for a breakout 2021 season for each NFL team with their eyes on 49ers first-round defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

"Every game he played saw one or two plays where he flashed the ability he undoubtedly has. Playing at the NFL level is about performing consistently and not going missing in between, but showing special traits is still important when considering how a player will perform when he is more used to the speed and competition level of the NFL."

Read more here.

