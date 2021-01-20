Morning Report: Nick Bosa and 2019 Draft Class Regrades

2019 Draft Class Regrade

Pro Football Focus regraded all first-round picks from the 2019 draft class. Although Nick Bosa only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the analytics site still gave the edge rusher an above average mark at the conclusion of his 2020 campaign.

"Bosa was just 68 snaps into his sophomore season before suffering a season-ending injury," Anthony Treash wrote. "But even with that unfortunate setback, Bosa is all but guaranteed to be one of the league's best pass-rushers in 2021 and beyond. What he did as a rookie in 2019 was something that we have only seen from the elite at the position. Bosa's 89.8 PFF grade trailed only Aldon Smith and Von Miller for the best ever by a rookie edge defender in the PFF era (since 2006), and his 102 total pressures through the Niners' postseason run were 25 more than everyone else in that group."