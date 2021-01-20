Morning Report: Nick Bosa and 2019 Draft Class Regrades

Take a look back at some of the best moments from 49ers players, alumni, coaches and staff in the community in 2020.
2019 Draft Class Regrade
Pro Football Focus regraded all first-round picks from the 2019 draft class. Although Nick Bosa only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury, the analytics site still gave the edge rusher an above average mark at the conclusion of his 2020 campaign.
"Bosa was just 68 snaps into his sophomore season before suffering a season-ending injury," Anthony Treash wrote. "But even with that unfortunate setback, Bosa is all but guaranteed to be one of the league's best pass-rushers in 2021 and beyond. What he did as a rookie in 2019 was something that we have only seen from the elite at the position. Bosa's 89.8 PFF grade trailed only Aldon Smith and Von Miller for the best ever by a rookie edge defender in the PFF era (since 2006), and his 102 total pressures through the Niners' postseason run were 25 more than everyone else in that group."
REGRADE: EXCELLENT
Honors Continue to Roll in for Fred Warner and Trent Williams
This week, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) released their list of the 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC Teams with Fred Warner and Trent Williams landing on the list.
Warner earned his first-career selection to PFWA's All-NFL Team and All-NFC Team. The 49ers are one of 15 clubs represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA's All-NFL team.
Williams was named to PFWA's All-NFC Team alongside Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari. In his first season in San Francisco, Williams appeared in 14 games and did not allow a sack in nine-straight contests to close out the season. His performance in 2020 earned him his eighth-career Pro Bowl nod. To read more, click here.
Javon Kinlaw Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
The 49ers first-round pick landed on PFWA's All-Rookie Team following his 2020 campaign. In his first NFL season, Kinlaw registered 33 tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, including four quarterback hits, four passes defended, an interception and a defensive touchdown. The 49ers are one of 17 clubs represented among the 27 rookies honored.
In its 57th season in 2020, the Professional Football Writers of America is the official voice of pro football writers, promoting and fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public. The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. To learn more about Kinlaw's first season in San Francisco and the PFWA, click here.
Breakout Candidates for All 32 NFL teams
PFF named one candidate for a breakout 2021 season for each NFL team with their eyes on 49ers first-round defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.
"Every game he played saw one or two plays where he flashed the ability he undoubtedly has. Playing at the NFL level is about performing consistently and not going missing in between, but showing special traits is still important when considering how a player will perform when he is more used to the speed and competition level of the NFL."
