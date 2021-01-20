Fred Warner, Trent Williams, Javon Kinlaw Earn PFWA Honors

Congrats are in order for three members of the San Francisco 49ers following their noteworthy 2020 campaigns. This week, the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) released their list of the 2020 All-NFL, All-NFC and All-Rookie Teams with ﻿Fred Warner﻿, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ landing on the list.

Warner earned his first-career selection to PFWA's All-NFL Team and All-NFC Team. The 49ers are one of 15 clubs represented among the 27 players honored by the PFWA's All-NFL team. Also earning his first-career AP All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl nod, Warner closed out the season appearing in all 16 games for the 49ers while leading the defense with 125 total tackles (ranked 10th in the NFL). He also registered two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, a sack and seven quarterback hits.

Williams was named to PFWA's All-NFC Team alongside Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari. In his first season in San Francisco, Williams appeared in 14 games and did not allow a sack in nine-straight contests to close out the season. According to analytics site Pro Football Focus, Williams earned a 91.9 overall grade on the season, their highest-graded tackle on the year. His performance in 2020 earned him his eighth-career Pro Bowl nod.

The 49ers first-round pick landed on PFWA's All-Rookie Team following his 2020 campaign. In his first NFL season, Kinlaw registered 33 tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, including four quarterback hits, four passes defended, an interception and a defensive touchdown. The 49ers are one of 17 clubs represented among the 27 rookies honored.

