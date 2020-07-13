Morning Report: NFL's Most 'Complete' Teams, How Brandon Aiyuk Ranks Among First-round Receivers, Joe Montana Shares Stories from Illustrious Career

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 13.
49ers Ranked as Most 'Complete' Team in NFC in 2020
NFL.com columnist Adam Schein created his list of the most "complete" teams in the league heading into the 2020 season. With the San Francisco 49ers able to keep their NFC champion team mostly intact, and picking up several key pieces in the draft, Schein placed the 49ers as the top team in the NFC and second-overall in the NFL.
Top 5 "Complete" Teams According to Schein:
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite many predicting the NFC West to be one of the most competitive divisions in 2020, the 49ers were the only team from the division listed on the nine-team list. "The Niners still boast the game's best defensive line," wrote Schein. "First-round pick Javon Kinlaw replaces Buckner. And I loved the decision to prioritize the re-signing of Arik Armstead. The former first-rounder rarely receives the credit he deserves, but he really came into his own last season with 10 sacks." Read More >>>
Brandon Aiyuk Boasts Third-lowest Drop Rate Among First-round Receivers
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk claims the third-lowest drop rate among all first-round wideouts from the highly regarded 2020 receiving class. Aiyuk was drafted by the 49ers with the 25th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Arizona State receiver appeared in 25 games in two seasons (2018-19) and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Top 5 Receivers By Drop Rate:
- Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders, 12th Overall): 3.6%
- CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys, 17th Overall): 4.9%
- Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers, 25th Overall): 5.5%
- Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos, 15th Overall): 5.6%
- Jalen Reagor (Philadelphia Eagles, 21st Overall): 5.8%
Joe Montana and Matt Ryan Share Stories During #SpeakingOf
49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan sat down over video conference to discuss everything from career defining moments and philanthropy, to life outside of sports as part of the "Excel presents #SpeakingOf" series. Watch the full episode below.