Morning Report: NFL.com Spotlights Key Matchups on 49ers Schedule

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 23.
New and Notable
NFL.com's Adam Rank Highlights Three Key Games for 49ers in 2021
NFL.com writer Adam Rank has sifted through where all 32 teams currently sit at this point on the NFL calendar and provided his own "State of the Franchise" look at each club, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come.
As part of the evaluation, Rank highlighted three key dates on San Francisco's schedule that could have a lot of implications on the 49ers postseason aspirations. Here's what Rank sees as notable matchups for San Francisco's quest back atop of the NFC.
Three Key Games According to Rank
- Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 8 at Chicago Bears
- Week 18 at Los Angeles Rams
PFF's Offensive Scheme Analysis
In addition to their defensive scheme analysis, Pro Football Focus studied all 32 teams to break down how each club runs their offense and each club's outlook for the 2021 season. Here's what the analytic's site said about the 49ers:
2020 Pass Efficiency Rank: 20
2020 Rush Efficiency Rank: 21
"The 49ers are another outside zone team. Kyle Shanahan's father was one of the originators of the offense, but Shanahan has evolved since his dad, Mike, took the league by storm with it in 1998.
"Kyle Shanahan uses a fullback much more than those old Denver teams — it helps that Kyle Juszczyk is one of the best in the league — and he runs more counters to the base run scheme. Some 41% of the 49ers offense is based in either 21 (two backs and a tight end) or 22 (two backs and two tight end) sets.
"While outside zone did make up around 36% of San Francisco's runs the past two seasons, fifth-highest in the league, Shanahan also ranks top 10 in power and counter run rate. Should Trey Lance become the starter, we will assuredly see more quarterback-designed runs."
Say Cheese
49ers players strike a pose during 2021 media day.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Jason Verrett finished in the Top 25 among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps in both overall grade (76.7, 19th overall) and coverage grade (75.2, 25th overall).
49ers CAO Hannah Gordon joined NFL Total Access to discuss the impact of Carl Nassib coming out and the importance of representation in the league. Watch the full video below. 👇
49ers EDU presented by Chevron announced the five Bay Area educators and administrators chosen as winners of the fourth-annual Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award program. All award winners have gone above and beyond in providing for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning. Thanks to the 49ers Foundation, Extra Yard for Teachers and Micron Technology, a total of $25,000 will be given out to the winners for use in their schools and classrooms. Learn More >>>
In the Community
49ers staff assembled 1,000 backpacks for underserved Oakland students to kick off the team's 8th annual Community Day presented by Pepsi.