Morning Report: NFL.com Spotlights Key Matchups on 49ers Schedule

PFF's Offensive Scheme Analysis

In addition to their defensive scheme analysis, Pro Football Focus studied all 32 teams to break down how each club runs their offense and each club's outlook for the 2021 season. Here's what the analytic's site said about the 49ers:

2020 Pass Efficiency Rank: 20

2020 Rush Efficiency Rank: 21

"The 49ers are another outside zone team. Kyle Shanahan's father was one of the originators of the offense, but Shanahan has evolved since his dad, Mike, took the league by storm with it in 1998.

"Kyle Shanahan uses a fullback much more than those old Denver teams — it helps that Kyle Juszczyk is one of the best in the league — and he runs more counters to the base run scheme. Some 41% of the 49ers offense is based in either 21 (two backs and a tight end) or 22 (two backs and two tight end) sets.