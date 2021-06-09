49ers Announce Winners of the "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants

"As a teacher who began my career in 1965 – over half a century ago – I am acutely aware of the ongoing challenges to education that have been brought on by the pandemic. Teachers, administrators, and community education professionals have emerged as frontline contributors and leaders in sustaining the value and integrity of the education system," said Dr. Harry Edwards. "All educators deserve recognition and support, so in that spirit, I am personally excited and honored to engage with these five individuals and support their ongoing careers as educators."

In addition to the $5,000 stipend, each award winner will receive mentorship from Dr. Edwards, who is been a nationally renowned sociologist, civil rights activist, educator, author, and 49ers team consultant. He previously served as a Professor Emeritus of sociology at the University of California, Berkeley from 1970 – 2000.

"Educators were forced to learn-on-the-fly throughout all of 2020 with the immediate adoption of Zoom classrooms, remote test-taking, and distance learning," said 49ers EDU Director Jesse Lovejoy. "These five educators have displayed immense passion and dedication to bettering Bay Area youth through education. We can't wait to welcome them to Levi's® Stadium for a true celebration when the time is right."