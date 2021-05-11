Morning Report: NFL.com Predicts 'Monster Season' for Kittle in 2021

NFL Players to Root for in 2021

NFL.com writer Adam Rank highlighted one player from all 32 teams to root for this season . Some are rookies, some are vets coming off of injuries or with a new team and looking for a new start. For the 49ers, rank looked no further than San Francisco's star tight end ﻿ George Kittle ﻿. Here's what he had to say:

"How am I not supposed to like a guy who loves professional wrestling as much as I do but also isn't afraid to roast me on Twitter? I mean, I could be mad about that, but he's right. Not about the fries, but about missing on that prediction a couple years back. So, it's safe to say George is one of my favorites in all of the league. And after watching him struggle through injuries last year, I'm looking forward to seeing him rebound with a monster season."