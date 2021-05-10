49ers Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration

The San Francisco 49ers announced a major milestone on Monday for the organization, as the 49ers Foundation begins a 30th Anniversary celebration, highlighted by hitting $50 million raised and invested back into underserved Bay Area communities. Through its direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, legacy beneficiaries and support from the Faithful, the 49ers Foundation has helped to level the playing field for more than 500,000 youth in the Bay Area and beyond.

This anniversary also falls perfectly in line with the team's 75th Anniversary campaign, launched just prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. The Foundation plans to use this season to reflect on all the amazing work accomplished so far, but also to forge a clear path for another 30 years of giving back to The Bay and beyond. To help mark this landmark year, the Foundation has unveiled a 30th Anniversary logo specially designed by the 49ers in-house creative team, which can be seen alongside the 49ers 75th Anniversary logo all season long on 49ers social platforms, the 49ers App, interior and exterior stadium signage, and more.

To help kick off the celebration this morning, a campaign announcement video featuring Co-Chairman of the 49ers Foundation Dr. John York, CEO Jed York, General Manager John Lynch, 49ers Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice, and Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation Justin Prettyman. The video features the unveiling of the Foundation's new commemorative logo and a year-long calendar of events.

"Over these 30 years, the 49ers Foundation has grown and been supported by our sponsors, local businesses, and our passionate fans. The Foundation has provided a means to meet and reach our organization, players, alumni and coaches, all while joining us together to serve our community," said 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. "During this celebratory 30th Anniversary year, we look forward to sharing in-person events as soon as possible."

"I spent 16 amazing years in the Bay Area during my NFL career, and even now 21 years later, I still consider it home," said 49ers Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice. "This organization has provided me with the opportunity to help make a real difference in the communities I care so much about. The Foundation's ability to give, teach and elevate deserves high praise, so I am excited to help celebrate their 30th Anniversary."

First to be included in this 30th Anniversary campaign is the Foundation's first-ever "Race to Tackle Poverty presented by Chevron" virtual event, created in partnership with Tipping Point Community. At this event, 49ers Faithful will commit 30 miles of riding, running or walking, in honor of the Foundation and Tipping Point's shared vision to create a more equitable Bay Area where everyone has an opportunity to prosper through access to education, health and wellness programs, housing, and other life-changing services. Anyone looking to participate in the event can visit 49ers.com/tacklepoverty to buy tickets starting at $49. All proceeds will benefit both the 49ers Foundation and Tipping Point in their missions to better the Bay Area.

Today the 49ers Foundation also released its impact report, which highlights all that the 49ers and 49ers Foundation were able to accomplish in the community this last year to support Bay Area youth, teachers, coaches, and especially essential workers.