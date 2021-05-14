Presented by

Morning Report: NFL.com Gives 49ers 2021 Win Total Projections

May 14, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 13.

New and Notable

Cynthia Frelund's 2021 NFC Win Total Projections

Now that the 2021 NFL schedule has been officially announced (click here for the full 49ers lineup), analysts have begun to project potential outcomes for season records, playoff contenders and even Super Bowl matchups. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund looked at all 272 regular-season games 50,000 times, yielding the projected win totals for the teams in the NFC. Here's what she had to say about the 49ers:

Projected Wins: 10.3

"The fact that veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and No. 3 overall pick ﻿Trey Lance﻿ both project as strong scheme fits drives a return to prominence for the 49ers (the fourth-place schedule helps, too)."

Projected NFC Playoff Teams

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Projected NFC South Champions)
  2. Green Bay Packers (Projected NFC North Champions)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (Projected NFC West Champions)
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Washington Football Team (Projected NFC East Champions)
  6. Dallas Cowboys
  7. Los Angeles Rams

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed five of the team's eight draft picks, each to four-year deals, along with five undrafted rookie free agents. Read More >>>

--

Los San Francisco 49ers han anunciado su calendario para esta temporada regular de la NFL 2021.

49ers enfrentaran a la NFC Norte y la AFC Sur en sus partidos entre divisiones, mientras continúan enfrentando a sus oponentes usuales de la NFC Oeste dos veces al año. San Francisco también recibirá a los Atlanta Falcones y visitará a Cincinnati Bengals y Philadelphia Eagles. Entrando a la octava temporada jugando en el Levi's® Stadium, San Francisco recibirá a los Indianápolis Colts en la semana 7 y a los Texans de Houston en la semana 17 en temporada regular por primera vez en este estadio.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trey Lance﻿ had the lowest turnover-worthy-play percentage of any quarterback in college football in 2019 at 1.4 percent.

In the Community

