Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Jets

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 18.
Sunday's Matchup
5 Things to Watch For as 49ers Seek Redemption vs. Jets
- The 49ers are lining up against the franchise's all-time leading rusher and fan favorite, Frank Gore
- Brandon Aiyuk could see his NFL debut against the Jets
- San Francisco brought in reinforcements at the cornerback position, with Richard Sherman being placed on Injured Reserve
- Pending COVID protocols, the Faithful could see new wideout Mohamed Sanu on the field at MetLife Stadium
- It'll be a battle of the first-round picks as Nick Bosa will match up against the Jets 2020 11th-overall pick, Mekhi Becton on Sunday
Read More >>>
Week 2 Fantasy Football Primer
Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Jets and potential waiver wire pick ups heading into Sunday. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Dre Greenlaw was the 2nd highest-graded (84.2) linebacker in Week 1.
--
During a video conference with media on Thursday, Nick Bosa reviewed the defensive performance against the Cardinals and discussed the 49ers upcoming matchup with Frank Gore and the New York Jets.
--
The 49ers Foundation's direct program 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank announced a collaboration with NFL Mexico that will bring its Virtual Flag Football Training Camp presented by Mountain Mike's Pizza to kids across the U.S. and Mexico. Through this partnership, all 49ers PREP flag football content will be available in Spanish.
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare to take on the New York Jets.