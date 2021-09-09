Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trey Lance

Quick Hits

49ers games at Levi's® Stadium this season will feature a new way for fans to tackle hunger as Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms have been named the first-ever official plant-based protein of the NFL franchise.

Not only is Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms partnering with the 49ers to bring delicious plant-based protein menu items to Levi's® Stadium, the brands are also continuing their commitment to making plant-based protein more accessible to all with this exclusive team partnership. An estimated 1 in 8 Americans are expected to face food insecurity in 2021, and food banks are experiencing a protein shortage. Incogmeato and MorningStar Farms, along with the 49ers and Feeding America, is helping to close the protein gap at food banks. For every field goal the 49ers score, the brands will donate 30,000 Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders — up to one million tenders — to Feeding America food banks in the Bay Area. Learn More >>>