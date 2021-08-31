Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Updates on Trey Lance's Finger Injury

History of 49ers Camp: University of the Pacific and SAP Performance Facility

After posting a 13-3 record in 1997 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers moved to a new training camp facility at University of the Pacific with high hopes for the season.

In mid-July, all rookies reported to camp along with a few vets eager to get an early jump on the training sessions. Among them were wide receiver Jerry Rice and offensive tackle Harris Barton. Both men were trying to rebound from injuries that sidelined them for most of the 1997 campaign.