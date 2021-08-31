Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Updates on Trey Lance's Finger Injury

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Trey Lance to Miss Seven Days with Small Chip Fracture
Trey Lance got his final look at preseason action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the start of San Francisco's regular season slate set to kick off next week. The quarterback played 35 total snaps going into the first drive of the third quarter before being sent to the sideline along with the rest of the starters for the remainder of the game.
His early removal could be in part due to a jammed finger the rookie suffered after hitting his hand against a helmet. Following imaging on Lance's hand, head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified the quarterback's injury, noting Lance will be out a week with a small chip in his finger. Read More >>>
History of 49ers Camp: University of the Pacific and SAP Performance Facility
After posting a 13-3 record in 1997 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers moved to a new training camp facility at University of the Pacific with high hopes for the season.
In mid-July, all rookies reported to camp along with a few vets eager to get an early jump on the training sessions. Among them were wide receiver Jerry Rice and offensive tackle Harris Barton. Both men were trying to rebound from injuries that sidelined them for most of the 1997 campaign.
On the evening of July 20, 1998, a mandatory meeting for all rookies and veterans was scheduled for 5 pm. At 4:59 quarterback Steve Young, the last person to arrive, strolled through the meeting room door announcing the season had begun. With the exception of top draft pick R.W. McQuarters, who was working out contract details with the club, all players were present for the team's initial get together. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Trey Sermon has the third-most projected rushing yards by an NFL rookie running back behind Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris and Denver Broncos Javonte Williams.
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your agility with five different ladder drills to increase your quickness. Get Started >>>
In the 19th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Jim Mercurio discussed his role as General Manager of Levi's® Stadium, his 30+ years as a member of the 49ers organization, the process of re-opening the stadium after a year without fans and the importance of using the stadium as a polling station and vaccine center.
