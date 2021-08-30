Trey Lance to Miss Seven Days with Small Chip Fracture

Trey Lance got his final look at preseason action on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the start of San Francisco's regular season slate set to kick off next week. The quarterback played 35 total snaps going into the first drive of the third quarter before being sent to the sideline along with the rest of the starters for the remainder of the game.

His early removal could be in part due to a jammed finger the rookie suffered after hitting his hand against a helmet. Following imaging on Lance's hand, head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified the quarterback's injury, noting Lance will be out a week with a small chip in his finger.

"It wasn't bothering him much, because he just thought it was jammed on a helmet," Shanahan explained. "And then when you get all the images on it – when they showed it to me, it's a microchip of a bone that's off. He chipped it, which is a small chip fracture, which is worse than a jam. That's why it's not going to just heal on its own. He can't take snaps and do all that stuff right now.

"We're just going to rest it for seven days they say, and that should make it heal and hopefully it'll be good next Monday when we get into practice."

Lance is likely to miss just two days of practice this week. The team planned to regroup following Tuesday's roster cuts for two practices before receiving a league-wide three days off. The timing of Lance's injury sets him up to return to the field on Monday, ahead of the team's preparation for their season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.

The rookie closed out his preseason showing against the Raiders completing 6-of-13 passes for 46 yards and a rushing touchdown while splitting snaps with Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

--

Offensive lineman Shon Coleman suffered a tricep strain on Sunday and, according to Shanahan, will be out "awhile."