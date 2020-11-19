Morning Report: Joe Montana Discusses Locker Room Culture, 49ers Claim Takkarist McKinley Off Waivers

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 19.
New and Notable
Joe Montana Talks about the Culture of Striving for Perfection, Preparation and Poise
49ers legendary quarterback Joe Montana joined NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on "Move the Sticks" to discuss the team's mindset on striving for perfection under head coach Bill Walsh. Watch the full video below. 👇
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have claimed defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical. The team also placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
The Reserve/COVID-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
McKinley (6-2, 250) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons 26th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Atlanta (2017-20), he appeared in 49 games (25 starts) and registered 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also saw action in two postseason contests and added five tackles.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Youth and Education team is proud to offer a brand-new, Live Webinar program called "Before the Snap" that is focused on gaining an insight to professional careers in and around the NFL. This program will give learners in high school, college and beyond the chance to interact in a live Q/A program format with an industry expert. Fans see the final product on Sundays during the game – but we want to highlight the work that goes into making that product flawless, the work done Monday-Saturday and on gameday. Hear from 49ers EDU and Museum Director Jesse Lovejoy this Friday. Learn More >>>
