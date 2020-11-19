Morning Report: Joe Montana Discusses Locker Room Culture, 49ers Claim Takkarist McKinley Off Waivers

Quick Hits

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Youth and Education team is proud to offer a brand-new, Live Webinar program called "Before the Snap" that is focused on gaining an insight to professional careers in and around the NFL. This program will give learners in high school, college and beyond the chance to interact in a live Q/A program format with an industry expert. Fans see the final product on Sundays during the game – but we want to highlight the work that goes into making that product flawless, the work done Monday-Saturday and on gameday. Hear from 49ers EDU and Museum Director Jesse Lovejoy this Friday. Learn More >>>