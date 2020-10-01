Presented by

Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Practice on Wednesday, an Exclusive Interview with Rookie of the Week Nominee Brandon Aiyuk

Oct 01, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 1.

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers set their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday as the team held their first practice of the week from the SAP Performance Facility. Not on hand was quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿, who missed the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants with a high ankle sprain. Despite missing Wednesday's session, the 49ers quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's match just yet. Read More >>>

--

The 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 4. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

--

For the first "Community Tuesday" presented by U.S. Bank of the season, Jed York, ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ and ﻿Ben Garland﻿ joined Chairman John Hope Bryant and the Operation HOPE team to bring financial literacy principles and inspiring conversations to 20 youth from Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) in a virtual session. The students walked away with new ideas and emotional anecdotes from the speakers, as well as a promise from Operation HOPE for follow up coaching.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ earned a 75.3 overall grade on Sunday, his highest mark since Week 16 of the 2015 season. The Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium also saw the corner receive the most snaps he's played since Week 1 of the 2017 season.

In Case You Missed It

Get an in-depth look at the San Francisco 49ers 36-9 victory over the New York Giants in this week's 49 Hours presented by NRG. Watch below 👇

