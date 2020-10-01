Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Practice on Wednesday, an Exclusive Interview with Rookie of the Week Nominee Brandon Aiyuk

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers set their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday as the team held their first practice of the week from the SAP Performance Facility. Not on hand was quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿, who missed the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants with a high ankle sprain. Despite missing Wednesday's session, the 49ers quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's match just yet. Read More >>>

The 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 4. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

For the first "Community Tuesday" presented by U.S. Bank of the season, Jed York, ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿ and ﻿Ben Garland﻿ joined Chairman John Hope Bryant and the Operation HOPE team to bring financial literacy principles and inspiring conversations to 20 youth from Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) in a virtual session. The students walked away with new ideas and emotional anecdotes from the speakers, as well as a promise from Operation HOPE for follow up coaching.

