Kyle Shanahan Not Ruling Out Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel Yet vs. Eagles; George Kittle a 'Full Go'

The San Francisco 49ers set their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday as the team held their first practice of the week from the SAP Performance Facility. Not on hand was quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, who missed the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants. Garoppolo continues to work his way back from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2's victory over the New York Jets.

Despite missing Wednesday's session, the 49ers quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's match. The team still has time before making a decision should the quarterback make a healthy return to practice prior to the primetime matchup against the Eagles.

"He's just got to be able to be healthy in terms of, he can run around and protect himself and make throws," Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. "Anytime we're dealing with an ankle, you might feel alright when you're standing there, but can you move around and get into awkward positions without hurting yourself?

"That's really what we'd have to see. It would be tough for us to see that and truly judge that if he didn't get into practice. So, I'm hoping he can get out there for at least one live period, and we have those all the way up until Friday. So, we've just got to see that he's healthy. But that won't be able to happen if he can't get enough practice."

Despite being without a number of starters, ﻿George Kittle﻿ made his return to practice. The tight end was a full participant after missing the last two contests with a knee injury. Kittle makes a timely return as the 49ers are likely to place Reed on short term Injured Reserve. Reed was having a solid start with the 49ers, including his two-touchdown performance against the Jets, before suffering an MCL sprain the following week.

Additionally, the 49ers opened the practice window for ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ (foot), who was placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 1. There's no indication just yet whether the wideout will be on hand on Sunday against the Eagles. However, Shanahan believes the receiver has the potential to suit up if he can string together an encouraging series of practices this week.