Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach, Raheem Mostert Makes PFF's Team of the Week

Quick Hits

Per Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner's 83.8 coverage grade was the highest on the team Sunday. In addition, his season grade of 88.1 is the highest of his career and is fourth in the NFL among linebackers.

Raheem Mostert was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. In his return after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, Mostert accumulated 11 carries for 90 yards to add to three receptions for 29 yards.

