Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach, Raheem Mostert Makes PFF's Team of the Week

Quick Hits

Per Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿'s 83.8 coverage grade was the highest on the team Sunday. In addition, his season grade of 88.1 is the highest of his career and is fourth in the NFL among linebackers.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. In his return after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, Mostert accumulated 11 carries for 90 yards to add to three receptions for 29 yards.

