Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach, Raheem Mostert Makes PFF's Team of the Week

Oct 13, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 13.

New and Notable

Injury Updates From the Head Coach

  • After suffering a concussion in Week 3, Kyle Shanahan is "optimistic" that ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ is nearing a return.
  • ﻿Richard Sherman﻿'s return from Injured Reserve has halted. The team plans to give the corner non-surgical shots in his calf this week in an attempt to alleviate the inflammation he has been dealing with.
  • ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ could miss some time with what is believed to be an ankle sprain.
  • ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ suffered an eye injury during Sunday's game and did not return to the field. Jones is cleared to return to practice on Wednesday.

Read More >>>

Black Oak Alumni Spotlight

During the 49ers Countdown to Kickoff show, Dennis Brown linked up with former teammate Darryl Pollard to discuss picking up new skills while at home during quarantine and review the 49ers secondary. Watch the full video below. 👇

Tune in to the 49ers Countdown to Kickoff every home game for a virtual pregame party with live coverage of in-stadium player warmups, alumni interviews, matchup analysis and more hosted by Keiana Martin and Dennis Brown. Tune in on the 49ers App, 49ers.com and YouTube.
Quick Hits

Per Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿'s 83.8 coverage grade was the highest on the team Sunday. In addition, his season grade of 88.1 is the highest of his career and is fourth in the NFL among linebackers.

--

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ was named to Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. In his return after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, Mostert accumulated 11 carries for 90 yards to add to three receptions for 29 yards.

--

The 49ers and Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD) announced that they will be teaming up to ensure that the 281 students in 170 households who are utilizing district-issued mobile hotspots have unlimited data for the next six months. SCUSD students have been in distance learning since March 2020. Read More >>>

