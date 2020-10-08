San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara Unified School District Team Up to Tackle the Digital Divide

The San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD) announced on Thursday that they will be teaming up to ensure that the 281 students in 170 households who are utilizing district-issued mobile hotspots have unlimited data for the next six months. SCUSD students have been in distance learning since March 2020.

"We are grateful for partners like the San Francisco 49ers, who so generously work with us to enhance our support of students during distance learning," says Superintendent Dr. Stella M. Kemp. "This donation will allow us to continue to move forward in our equity work to ensure that all students have access to essential technology during distance learning."

"The 49ers understand how crucial of a time this is for the students' ability to attend and learn," said Jenni Luke, 49ers vice president of community impact. "We are excited to partner with SCUSD to do our part to help bridge the digital divide and reduce some of the additional barriers students are facing as a result of COVID-19."

Throughout 2020, the 49ers have been providing COVID-19 relief and support to schools, teachers, students and frontline workers across the Bay Area. Dating back to April, the 49ers have donated funds, care packages, supplies, masks, and more to help hospitals and essential workers get through these stressful times in recognition of their incredible sacrifices. The 49ers are also doing their part to provide virtual resources for parents, teachers and coaches through at-home learning from 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP to help kids stay engaged both mentally and physically. Before the ongoing health crisis took hold, the 49ers annually served more than 100,000 Bay Area youth through its core programs.