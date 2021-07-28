Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach Heading into 49ers Training Camp

Jul 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, July 28.

New and Notable

Updates on Bosa, Ford, Garoppolo ahead of the Start of #49ersCamp

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers reported to the SAP Performance Facility for the start of their five-week training camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch addressed the media ahead of the 49ers series of sessions to provide several updates on players and the state of the team heading into camp.

  1. Player Safety and Protocols
  2. Returns Off the Edge (and at WR)
  3. PUP List and Potential Returns
  4. Faith in Garoppolo

Read More >>>

Roster News

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Eddie Yarbrough and DL Anthony Zettel to one-year deals. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:

DB Tarvarius Moore

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

CB Emmanuel Moseley

The following player has been waived:

WR Andy Jones

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive for 2021 Training Camp

Check out some of the best images as 49ers players arrived at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp.

T Mike McGlinchey
1 / 42

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
5 / 42

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
6 / 42

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
7 / 42

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
8 / 42

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James, RB Raheem Mostert
9 / 42

WR Richie James, RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
11 / 42

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
12 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Dee Ford
14 / 42

DL Dee Ford

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
15 / 42

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
16 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
17 / 42

OL Dakoda Shepley

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 42

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
19 / 42

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
21 / 42

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
22 / 42

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
23 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
24 / 42

LB Justin Hilliard

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
26 / 42

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 42

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
28 / 42

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
29 / 42

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Tony Jefferson
30 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
31 / 42

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
32 / 42

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
33 / 42

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
34 / 42

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
35 / 42

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
36 / 42

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft, QB Josh Rosen
37 / 42

WR River Cracraft, QB Josh Rosen

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua, CB Tim Harris Jr.
38 / 42

S Kai Nacua, CB Tim Harris Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
39 / 42

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
40 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
41 / 42

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
42 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
In the Community

Advertising