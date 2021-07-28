Morning Report: Injury Updates from the Head Coach Heading into 49ers Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, July 28.
New and Notable
Updates on Bosa, Ford, Garoppolo ahead of the Start of #49ersCamp
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers reported to the SAP Performance Facility for the start of their five-week training camp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch addressed the media ahead of the 49ers series of sessions to provide several updates on players and the state of the team heading into camp.
- Player Safety and Protocols
- Returns Off the Edge (and at WR)
- PUP List and Potential Returns
- Faith in Garoppolo
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed DL Eddie Yarbrough and DL Anthony Zettel to one-year deals. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
The following player has been waived:
WR Andy Jones
