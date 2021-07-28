Updates on Bosa, Ford, Garoppolo ahead of the Start of #49ersCamp

PUP List and Potential Returns

Following offseason injuries to ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, both players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Wilson Jr. is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season after tearing his meniscus at the team facility back in May. Moore suffered an Achilles tear during a non-contact drill during the final week of organized team activities.

Wilson Jr. is expected to miss four to six months, which brings him to an October timeline to return at the earliest. As for Moore, Lynch did not rule out a late season return for the fourth-year safety. He noted the recovery of Olympic gymnast Artur Dalaloyan, who won a metal just three months removed from an Achilles injury and believes Moore could have a similar path.

"We're hopeful there's a chance at the end of the year Tarvarius can come back and help our team," Lynch said. "We've talked a lot about it, but those are special kinds of athletes and Tarvarius fits in that mold. They tend to heal. And he's on a good course right now. So we're hopeful that maybe there's a chance that by the end of the season, he'd help our team. He was really having a great offseason."

﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ may be another member of the 49ers to be added to the PUP list. The safety was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 9 of last year with a season-ending turf-toe injury and has spent the offseason rehabbing.

Faith in Garoppolo

The most intriguing and publicized topic surrounding San Francisco's training camp is the battle, or lack thereof, between ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and rookie quarterback, ﻿Trey Lance﻿. The 49ers brass reiterated their stance on Garoppolo being the team's starter going forward and don't foresee a battle at this current juncture in the year.

"Jimmy, going through OTAs, what he's done, he's our best quarterback in the building right now," Shanahan said. "So, he'll start out training camp that way. And we've got three other guys behind him. Now we're going to give Trey the first chance, obviously, as the backup. And anytime a guy is playing a lot better than the guy in front of them is when you start to split reps up with that team and start to talk about it. Trey has had seven practices with us. And I haven't seen him for 40 days, so I'm not thinking about that right now. Just having Jimmy going, he's our starter. And we're going to give all those guys every opportunity to improve. And if someone ever looks like they give us a better chance to win, we'll make that decision."

Shanahan shared that Garoppolo is coming off of his "best" offseason in San Francisco since joining the team in 2017. He noted Garoppolo's sharpness, rhythm, aggressiveness and body language, which he anticipates carrying over through the next several weeks.