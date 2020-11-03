Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Announce Trade

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 3.
New and Noteworthy
George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo Add to Growing List of 49ers Injuries
There's no letting up on the 49ers injury luck in 2020 as two key members of San Francisco's offense are headed to Injured Reserve this week following varying ailments in the Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was reported quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are the latest 49ers to miss significant time due to injury. Read More >>>
49ers Announce Trade
San Francisco announced yesterday that they have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice and linebacker Kiko Alonso.
Alonso was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Over the past eight seasons with the Bills (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and Saints (2019-20), he has appeared in 86 games (67 starts) and registered 588 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and added eight tackles. As a rookie in 2013, he started all 16 games, finished with 159 tackles, four interceptions, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Say Their Stories
"I just think he had a heart of gold." Trent Williams honors the life of Elijah McClain and emphasizes how he embodied the best of humanity. Watch the full video below.
Quick Hits
49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Anthony Garcia break down the team's loss to the Seahawks on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Armchair QB. Watch Now >>>
--
49ers alumnus Guy McIntyre delivered meals to Santa Clara populations affected by COVID-19, including isolated seniors, volunteers, healthcare workers and families with hospitalized loved ones. The team simultaneously supported small Santa Clara restaurants who have felt the effects of the pandemic.
