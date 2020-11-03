Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Announce Trade

49ers Announce Trade

Alonso was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Over the past eight seasons with the Bills (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and Saints (2019-20), he has appeared in 86 games (67 starts) and registered 588 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and added eight tackles. As a rookie in 2013, he started all 16 games, finished with 159 tackles, four interceptions, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.