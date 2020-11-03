Presented by

Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Announce Trade

Nov 03, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 3.

New and Noteworthy

George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo Add to Growing List of 49ers Injuries

There's no letting up on the 49ers injury luck in 2020 as two key members of San Francisco's offense are headed to Injured Reserve this week following varying ailments in the Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was reported quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are the latest 49ers to miss significant time due to injury. Read More >>>

49ers Announce Trade

San Francisco announced yesterday that they have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice and linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Alonso was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Over the past eight seasons with the Bills (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and Saints (2019-20), he has appeared in 86 games (67 starts) and registered 588 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and added eight tackles. As a rookie in 2013, he started all 16 games, finished with 159 tackles, four interceptions, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Say Their Stories

"I just think he had a heart of gold." ﻿Trent Williams﻿ honors the life of Elijah McClain and emphasizes how he embodied the best of humanity. Watch the full video below.

Quick Hits

49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Anthony Garcia break down the team's loss to the Seahawks on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Armchair QB. Watch Now >>>

--

49ers alumnus Guy McIntyre delivered meals to Santa Clara populations affected by COVID-19, including isolated seniors, volunteers, healthcare workers and families with hospitalized loved ones. The team simultaneously supported small Santa Clara restaurants who have felt the effects of the pandemic.

Alumni Legacy Project: COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries

49ers alumnus Guy McIntyre delivered meals to Santa Clara populations affected by COVID-19 including isolated seniors, volunteers, healthcare workers and families with hospitalized loved ones. The team simultaneously supported small Santa Clara restaurants who have felt the effects of the pandemic.

Guy McIntyre
1 / 22
Guy McIntyre
2 / 22
Guy McIntyre
3 / 22
Guy McIntyre
4 / 22
Alumni Legacy Project: COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries
5 / 22
Guy McIntyre
6 / 22
Guy McIntyre
7 / 22
Alumni Legacy Project: COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries
8 / 22
Guy McIntyre
9 / 22
Guy McIntyre
10 / 22
Guy McIntyre
11 / 22
Guy McIntyre
12 / 22
Guy McIntyre
13 / 22
Alumni Legacy Project: COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries
14 / 22
Guy McIntyre
15 / 22
Guy McIntyre
16 / 22
Guy McIntyre
17 / 22
Guy McIntyre
18 / 22
Alumni Legacy Project: COVID-19 Meal Support Deliveries
19 / 22
Guy McIntyre
20 / 22
Guy McIntyre
21 / 22
Guy McIntyre
22 / 22

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Recap, Vote at Levi's® Stadium, Yoga with George Kittle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers storylines. 
news

Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsSEA, Kyle Juszczyk's Pro Bowl Run In with Patrick Mahomes

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Return to Practice, Peter Schrager Answers Fan-Submitted Questions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade, PFF Grades All 32 First-Round Picks Following Week 7

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Week 7 Player Grades, Three 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Patriots Week 7 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 7, 33-6, win over the New England Patriots.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings, How to Watch #SFvsNE

Catch up on the latest San Francisco storylines.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Miss Wednesday's Practice with Ankle Injuries, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Answers Fan-submitted Questions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Week 6 Player Grades, Injury Updates from the Head Coach

Pro Football Focus released Week 6 player grades, Raheem Mostert likely to land on IR and other news as the team begins preparations for the Patriots.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Rams vs. 49ers Week 6 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers "Sunday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Rams and an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Deebo Samuel.

Advertising