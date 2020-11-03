George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo Add to Growing List of 49ers Injuries

There's no letting up on the 49ers injury luck in 2020 as two key members of San Francisco's offense are headed to Injured Reserve this week following varying ailments in the Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was reported quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are the latest 49ers to miss significant time due to injury. Garoppolo left Sunday's contest late in the third quarter following a sack by Seahawks defensive end Alton Robinson. The quarterback was already dealing with the lingering effects of his high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2 that forced him to miss two games this year.

Garoppolo was expected to miss 6-8 weeks, instead, returned by the 49ers Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins where his performance was "affected by his ankle," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan and was removed from the game at halftime.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined a minimum of six weeks, which brings his potential return near the 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

As for San Francisco's tight end, Kittle left the game at the top of the fourth quarter following an impressive 25-yard reception from Mullens. He caught the ball in between two defenders and limped off the field shortly after the reception. Initial X-rays showed no signs of any fractures, however, it was reported on Monday Kittle did indeed suffer a small fracture in his foot and will miss extended time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, it is unclear whether the tight end will be able to return this season.

San Francisco is already without Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) on offense. Tevin Coleman also injured his knee on Sunday, the same ailment that has already kept him out of five games this season.