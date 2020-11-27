Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsLAR and Game Preview

Good Morning Faithful,
The 49ers head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, November 29 at SoFi Stadium.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
49ers se Enfrentan su Rival de División, Los Ángeles Rams Para su Segundo Partido Divisional de la Temporada 2020
Los San Francisco 49ers regresan al emparrillado este domingo, viajaran a Los Ángeles para enfrentarse a su rival de división y actual líder de la NFC West, Los Rams.
Como ya vimos en el primer partido entre estos dos equipos, que tuvo un marcador de 24 a 16 a favor de San Francisco, cabe notar que los 49ers son un equipo que se le acomoda bien enfrentarse a los Rams. Tienen la velocidad, fisicalidad, y entrenadores para poder jugarle al tú por tú a Los Ángeles en ambos lados del balón. El problema es que, en ese partido pasado, San Francisco tuvo un juego enorme por parte de Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert y Deebo Samuel que están fuera de comisión y víctimas de la plaga de lesiones que ha sufrido San Francisco este año. Lee Mas >>>
Jason Verrett highlighted the physical and mental hurdles in his trying return to the field, the reaction behind his fourth down goal line interception against the Rams, the toughest receivers he's faced in his career and more. The 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface is the team's only player-focused podcast, bringing stories and exclusive insights into the locker room from your favorite 49ers.
Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their divisional matchup against the Rams.