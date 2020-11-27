Presented by

Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsLAR and Game Preview

Nov 27, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 27.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch

The 49ers head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, November 29 at SoFi Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

49ers se Enfrentan su Rival de División, Los Ángeles Rams Para su Segundo Partido Divisional de la Temporada 2020

Los San Francisco 49ers regresan al emparrillado este domingo, viajaran a Los Ángeles para enfrentarse a su rival de división y actual líder de la NFC West, Los Rams.

Como ya vimos en el primer partido entre estos dos equipos, que tuvo un marcador de 24 a 16 a favor de San Francisco, cabe notar que los 49ers son un equipo que se le acomoda bien enfrentarse a los Rams. Tienen la velocidad, fisicalidad, y entrenadores para poder jugarle al tú por tú a Los Ángeles en ambos lados del balón. El problema es que, en ese partido pasado, San Francisco tuvo un juego enorme por parte de Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, George Kittle﻿, Raheem Mostert y Deebo Samuel que están fuera de comisión y víctimas de la plaga de lesiones que ha sufrido San Francisco este año. Lee Mas >>>

49ers Unscripted

Jason Verrett highlighted the physical and mental hurdles in his trying return to the field, the reaction behind his fourth down goal line interception against the Rams, the toughest receivers he's faced in his career and more. The 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface is the team's only player-focused podcast, bringing stories and exclusive insights into the locker room from your favorite 49ers.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Say Cheese

49ers Hit the Practice Field Before Week 12 Road Trip to Los Angeles

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their divisional matchup against the Rams.

CB Richard Sherman
1 / 29

CB Richard Sherman

2020 49ers
2 / 29

2020 49ers

RB Raheem Mostert
3 / 29

RB Raheem Mostert

DB Tarvarius Moore
4 / 29

DB Tarvarius Moore

WR Kendrick Bourne
5 / 29

WR Kendrick Bourne

DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 29

DB Jimmie Ward

WR Kevin White
7 / 29

WR Kevin White

CB Jamar Taylor
8 / 29

CB Jamar Taylor

RB Raheem Mostert
9 / 29

RB Raheem Mostert

49ers Defensive Backs
10 / 29

49ers Defensive Backs

WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Kevin White
12 / 29

WR Kevin White

TE Jordan Reed
13 / 29

TE Jordan Reed

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
14 / 29

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

WR Trent Taylor
15 / 29

WR Trent Taylor

CB Parnell Motley
16 / 29

CB Parnell Motley

WR River Cracraft
17 / 29

WR River Cracraft

49ers Defense
18 / 29

49ers Defense

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 29

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CB Emmanuel Moseley
20 / 29

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Tevin Coleman
21 / 29

RB Tevin Coleman

49ers Offense
22 / 29

49ers Offense

CB Richard Sherman
23 / 29

CB Richard Sherman

FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Jason Verrett
25 / 29

CB Jason Verrett

FB Kyle Juszczyk
26 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 29

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
28 / 29

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

OL Laken Tomlinson
29 / 29

OL Laken Tomlinson

