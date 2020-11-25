Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Rams Week 12

Nov 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM

The 49ers head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, November 29 at SoFi Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 1:05 pm PT
Broadcasters: Chris Myers (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard and Greg Jennings (Color Analysts) and Jen Hale (Sideline Reporter)

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Connected TV Devices: The NFL app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2020 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map: See where the 49ers vs. Rams matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

112520-week12map-FB

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680, KGO 810 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME PROGRAMMING

At 9:00 am PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Matchups: 142

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 72-67-3

49ers Away Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 36-33-1

First Meeting: 10/1/1950, Rams won 35-14

Last Meeting: 10/18/20, 49ers won 24-16

49ers Shutouts: 9

Rams Shutouts: None

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

49ers "Hopeful" to See Rookie Jauan Jennings Make NFL Debut in 2020

While working his way back from practice squad injured reserve, San Francisco's seventh-round pick could find an opportunity to make his 49ers debut this season.
news

Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and Others Likely to Return vs. Rams

Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several 49ers, including six players' availability on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel y Otros Probables Regresos en Contra de Rams

Mientras que el equipo espera que regresen varios refuerzos mientras se preparan para el juego divisional de este domingo en contra de Los Ángeles Rams, el equipo podría no contar con varios otros titulares debido a los protocolos de COVID-19.
news

Morning Report: George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports HOF, Three Members of the 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football HOF's Class of 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.

Advertising