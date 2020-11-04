Morning Report: How to Watch #GBvsSF, Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle Injury

New and Notable

The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium to host the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on November 5. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

49ers Still Weighing Options on ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s Ankle

After undergoing additional testing on Monday, it was determined that ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a completely new, and worse sprain than the initial injury suffered earlier in the season.

"He essentially had a whole new one, just on the same foot," Kyle Shanahan revealed on Tuesday. "When you have those high ankle sprains, you re-injure them a lot. But it was a different way that he did it, so it's basically doing it all over again in a different way. It's usually four to six weeks with those high ankle sprains, it is worse than the last one."