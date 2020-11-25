Morning Report: George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports HOF, Three Members of the 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football HOF's Class of 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 25.
New and Notable
George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame
Congratulations to 49ers Hall of Fame coach George Seifert, who adds to Super Bowl champion James Jones, two-time Olympic gold medalist Summer Sanders and former Mercury News columnist Mark Purdy as the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees. Seifert won five Super Bowls with the 49ers, including two as head coach in Super Bowl XXIV and XXIX. Each inductee is recognized with a bronze plaque permanently installed on the concourse at the SAP Center at San Jose. Including the 2018 inductees, there are 110 South Bay sports icons enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
John Lynch, Patrick Willis and Bryant Young Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Three members of the San Francisco 49ers are another step closer in their pursuit of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. General manager John Lynch, former defensive tackle Bryant Young and former linebacker Patrick Willis are among the 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Read More >>>
Roster News
San Francisco announced on Tuesday that they have signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal. The team also signed safety Kai Nacua and wide receiver Shawn Poindexter to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
49ers Unscripted
Jason Verrett highlighted the physical and mental hurdles in his trying return to the field, the reaction behind his fourth down goal line interception against the Rams, the toughest receivers he's faced in his career and more. The 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface is the team's only player-focused podcast, bringing stories and exclusive insights into the locker room from your favorite 49ers.
Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Quick Hits
On Friday, November 20th the 49ers Foundation hosted the first-ever 49ers Foundation's Cook-off: Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG! Over 215 people participated in the cooking showdown between Team Defense and Team Offense including, 49ers alumni Steve Bono and Ricky Watters. Team Defense was led by Kentavius Street and 49ers EDU Director Jesse Lovejoy. On the other side of the ball, Team Offense was led by Ross Dwelley and 49ers PREP Director Jared Muela. Read More >>
--
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan las claves de este partido de división ante Los Rams. Mira el video completo a continuación. 👇
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk is the second-highest graded rookie wide receiver and third-highest graded rookie through the first 11 weeks of the 2020 NFL season.