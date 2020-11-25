Morning Report: George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports HOF, Three Members of the 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football HOF's Class of 2021

New and Notable

George Seifert to be Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Congratulations to 49ers Hall of Fame coach George Seifert, who adds to Super Bowl champion James Jones, two-time Olympic gold medalist Summer Sanders and former Mercury News columnist Mark Purdy as the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees. Seifert won five Super Bowls with the 49ers, including two as head coach in Super Bowl XXIV and XXIX. Each inductee is recognized with a bronze plaque permanently installed on the concourse at the SAP Center at San Jose. Including the 2018 inductees, there are 110 South Bay sports icons enshrined in the Hall of Fame.