49ers Foundation Hosts Inaugural Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG Cook-Off 

On Friday, November 20th the 49ers Foundation hosted the first-ever 49ers Foundation's Cook-off: Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG! Over 215 people participated in the cooking showdown between Team Defense and Team Offense including, 49ers alumni Steve Bono and Ricky Watters. Team Defense was led by Kentavius Street and 49ers EDU Director Jesse Lovejoy. On the other side of the ball, Team Offense was led by Ross Dwelley and 49ers PREP Director Jared Muela.
49ers owner and Chairman of the 49ers Foundation Dr. John York welcomed everyone to the event by thanking the incredible sponsors who made the event possible: NRG, SAP, Zenni, First Republic, 49ers FIT, DLA Piper, Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP and Safeway.
Thanks to the generosity of Safeway and First Republic, 16 deserving Bay Area teachers and coaches had the opportunity to participate in the event as a thank-you for everything they do for youth in the community.
The virtual cook-off was held in partnership with Truffle Shuffle. Prior to the event, participants were sent a box of ingredients to prepare Truffle Mac & Cheese. Michelin-Star-trained chef from The French Laundry, Chef Tyler Vorce with Truffle Shuffle walked everyone through each step of the cooking process as they prepared their gourmet meals from home.
During the cooking lesson, participants had the chance to ask Dwelley and Street questions from their go-to pregame meal to their favorite thing to cook in the kitchen. At the conclusion of the event, Kentavius Street was crowned the champion of the 49ers Foundation Cook-Off: Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG.
Through this event, the 49ers Foundation was able to raise nearly $80,000 to support its direct programs, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and 49ers EDU presented by Chevron, and their expansion of digital resources. The proceeds from the cook-off will aid the Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.