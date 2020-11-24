49ers Foundation Hosts Inaugural Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG Cook-Off 

The virtual cook-off was held in partnership with Truffle Shuffle. Prior to the event, participants were sent a box of ingredients to prepare Truffle Mac & Cheese. Michelin-Star-trained chef from The French Laundry, Chef Tyler Vorce with Truffle Shuffle walked everyone through each step of the cooking process as they prepared their gourmet meals from home.

During the cooking lesson, participants had the chance to ask Dwelley and Street questions from their go-to pregame meal to their favorite thing to cook in the kitchen. At the conclusion of the event, Kentavius Street was crowned the champion of the 49ers Foundation Cook-Off: Tailgate in the Trenches presented by NRG.