Morning Report: George Kittle Lands in Top 5 of PFF's TE Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 20.
New and Notable
Tight End Rankings
Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Ben Linsey used the analytics site's play-by-play grading along with receiving and blocking statistics to rank all 32 starting tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season. Coming in at the second-overall spot behind Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, is 49ers star tight end George Kittle. The only thing keeping Kittle from the top spot in his rankings was the tight end's injury-limited campaign in 2020. Here's what Linsey had to say about the ranking:
"Kittle still imposed his will as both a receiver and blocker when on the field in 2020. The issue was that he was only on the field for eight games, missing significant time with a broken bone in his foot.
"Since 2018, Kittle is the highest-graded tight end in the NFL (93.4) on the back of the highest receiving grade at the position (93.7) and third-highest run-blocking grade (78.0). Unlike Kelce, the majority of his damage comes inline, where Kyle Shanahan does as good of a job as any coach in the NFL at creating mismatches in coverage. Kittle's 1,811 receiving yards when lined up inline since 2018 are over 500 more than any other tight end."
Alfredo Gutierrez es Agregado a 49ers a Través del International Player Pathway
Cuatro equipos tendrán agregados a sus filas este 2021 como parte de del International Player Pathway program, anunciado por la NFL.
49ers recibe a Alfredo Gutierrez, OL de México, Seattle con Aaron Donkor, un apoyador alemán, Los Ángeles Rams a Max Pircher, OL de Italia y los Cardinals a Bernhard Seikovits, Ala Cerrada Australiano.
Gutiérrez creció jugando Football juvenil en México antes de mudarse a Estados Unidos al graduarse de preparatoria, el se enroló en un junior College antes de regresar a México ingresando a la universidad Tec de Monterrey con una beca completa como atleta. Se graduó del Tec de Monterrey, donde ganó el campeonato nacional en el 2019. Alfredo nació el 29 de diciembre, en Tijuana, México. Lee Mas >>>
Join Joe Staley on the Links
An exciting new addition to this year's Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame festivities will be the inaugural Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic. This exclusive event will pair 22 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the former 49ers All-Pro left tackle Learn More >>>