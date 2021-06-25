Morning Report: George Kittle Kicks Off Tight End University

Jun 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, June 25.

New and Notable

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen Kick Off Tight End University

Following the close of the offseason program, players may be on break for summer, but a number of tight ends across the NFL are hard at work perfecting their craft this week.

Wednesday kicked off the first annual Tight End University (TEU) held in Nashville, Tenn. San Francisco tight end George Kittle teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and former Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen to help unite tight ends from around the league in a three-day affair.

The summit is set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. While making his media rounds this week, Kittle said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance.

Read More >>>

Joe Staley: 'Jimmy Garoppolo is a Winner' with the 49ers

Joe Staley joined "NFL Total Access" to talk about retirement, his plans for his first-ever football tailgate, being named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and what 49ers fans should look forward to on the field in 2021. Watch the full video below. 👇

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Spotlights Key Matchups on 49ers Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Evaluates the 49ers Defensive Scheme

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Ranks Worst-to-First Candidates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kittle, Samuel Land on PFF's Top Pass-Catching Tandems

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Observing Juneteenth

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Reviews Trey Lance's OTAs Performance

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Hypes Up 49ers Defense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Warner, Bosa Land in Top 5 of PFF's 25 Under 25

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Places 49ers O-Line in Top 10 in NFL Ranking

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Provides Timelines for Bosa and Ford 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Break for Summer Before the Start of Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising