Morning Report: George Kittle Kicks Off Tight End University

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, June 25.
New and Notable
George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen Kick Off Tight End University
Following the close of the offseason program, players may be on break for summer, but a number of tight ends across the NFL are hard at work perfecting their craft this week.
Wednesday kicked off the first annual Tight End University (TEU) held in Nashville, Tenn. San Francisco tight end George Kittle teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and former Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen to help unite tight ends from around the league in a three-day affair.
The summit is set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. While making his media rounds this week, Kittle said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance.
Joe Staley: 'Jimmy Garoppolo is a Winner' with the 49ers
Joe Staley joined "NFL Total Access" to talk about retirement, his plans for his first-ever football tailgate, being named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and what 49ers fans should look forward to on the field in 2021. Watch the full video below. 👇