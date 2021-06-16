Morning Report: George Kittle Hypes Up 49ers Defense

Good Morning Faithful,
Defense Wins Championships & George Kittle Says 49ers Unit is 'Scary'
George Kittle is a believer in the 49ers potential heading into the 2021 season. In fact, the star tight end believes the team has all of the makings to not only match, but surpass their 2019 success.
On Tuesday, Kittle was a guest on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and shared his confidence in the team's ability to rebound from their substandard outing just a season ago given the load of talent returning to the roster this season.
"I don't know if you guys saw this but Nick Bosa is coming back and we re-signed Trent Williams. So those guys are pretty good at football from what I remember. They're pretty decent," Kittle said.
On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner as the recipient of the Paul Zimmerman Award. The “Dr. Z” Award is given as a lifetime achievement for an assistant coach in the NFL. Read More >>>
The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.
Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.
Through free youth football camps and in-school programming, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank serves approximately 40 thousand youth annually, with more than 55 percent of participants coming from Title 1 schools. Show your support and register for the 49ers Foundation Race to Tackle Poverty today at 49ers.com/tacklepoverty.
After an offseason highlighted with the re-signing of Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk to contract extensions and selecting Trey Lance third-overall in the NFL Draft, we are excited to share exclusive updates on the team and the upcoming season at the 2021 State of the Franchise presented by Incogmeato.
The only place to watch this annual event live is in the 49ers App. Live stream begins Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT.
Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.
Take a look at some of the best photos from the 49ers 2021 media day.