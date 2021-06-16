Morning Report: George Kittle Hypes Up 49ers Defense

Quick Hits

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner as the recipient of the Paul Zimmerman Award. The “Dr. Z” Award is given as a lifetime achievement for an assistant coach in the NFL. Read More >>>

--

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.

--