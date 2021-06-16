Morning Report: George Kittle Hypes Up 49ers Defense

Jun 16, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 16.

New and Notable

Defense Wins Championships & George Kittle Says 49ers Unit is 'Scary'

George Kittle is a believer in the 49ers potential heading into the 2021 season. In fact, the star tight end believes the team has all of the makings to not only match, but surpass their 2019 success.

On Tuesday, Kittle was a guest on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and shared his confidence in the team's ability to rebound from their substandard outing just a season ago given the load of talent returning to the roster this season.

"I don't know if you guys saw this but Nick Bosa is coming back and we re-signed Trent Williams﻿. So those guys are pretty good at football from what I remember. They're pretty decent," Kittle said.

Quick Hits

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner as the recipient of the Paul Zimmerman Award. The “Dr. Z” Award is given as a lifetime achievement for an assistant coach in the NFL. Read More >>>

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.

Through free youth football camps and in-school programming, 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank serves approximately 40 thousand youth annually, with more than 55 percent of participants coming from Title 1 schools. Show your support and register for the 49ers Foundation Race to Tackle Poverty today at 49ers.com/tacklepoverty.

Mark Your Calendars

After an offseason highlighted with the re-signing of ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ to contract extensions and selecting ﻿Trey Lance﻿ third-overall in the NFL Draft, we are excited to share exclusive updates on the team and the upcoming season at the 2021 State of the Franchise presented by Incogmeato.

The only place to watch this annual event live is in the 49ers App. Live stream begins Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT.

Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Step in Front of the Camera at Media Day

Take a look at some of the best photos from the 49ers 2021 media day.

TE George Kittle
1 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
3 / 59

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
4 / 59

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
5 / 59

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
6 / 59

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 59

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
8 / 59

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
10 / 59

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
11 / 59

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
12 / 59

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
13 / 59

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
14 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 59

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
17 / 59

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
19 / 59

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
20 / 59

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Kai Nacua
21 / 59

S Kai Nacua

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
22 / 59

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu
23 / 59

WR Mohamed Sanu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
24 / 59

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
25 / 59

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tim Harris Jr.
26 / 59

CB Tim Harris Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
27 / 59

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
28 / 59

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
29 / 59

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
30 / 59

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marcell Harris
31 / 59

S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 59

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
33 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
34 / 59

OL Tom Compton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
35 / 59

WR Kevin White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
36 / 59

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
37 / 59

DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
38 / 59

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 59

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
40 / 59

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
41 / 59

DB Tarvarius Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
42 / 59

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
43 / 59

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
44 / 59

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
45 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
46 / 59

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
47 / 59

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
48 / 59

QB Josh Rosen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
49 / 59

OL Dakoda Shepley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
50 / 59

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
51 / 59

WR Jalen Hurd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
52 / 59

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
53 / 59

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
54 / 59

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
55 / 59

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
56 / 59

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
57 / 59

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
58 / 59

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
59 / 59

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising