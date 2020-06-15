Morning Report: Fred Warner on the Importance of Education, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd Grade Class, 49ers vs. Panthers Full Game

Arik Armstead Joins 2nd Graders for Story Time and a Q&A Session

Arik Armstead joined the 2nd grade classroom of Ericka Taguinesto to read and engage Galt, CA students in a special story time as part of his reading program, "Story Time with Arik Armstead." The defensive lineman is passionate about working with youth and providing the much needed resources to succeed. In 2015, Armstead launched the Armstead Academic Project, and through it, works to ensure all students have access to a quality education.