Morning Report: Fred Warner on the Importance of Education, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd Grade Class, 49ers vs. Panthers Full Game

Take a look at some of the best and never before seen photos of Levi's® Stadium through the years.
Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 15.
Fred Warner Discusses Race, NASCAR and Education During NFL Network Roundtable
Fred Warner joined White House correspondent April Ryan and NFL Network's Steve Wyche and MJ Acosta to review the significance of NASCAR banning the Confederate flag from events and the importance of education on race.
Arik Armstead Joins 2nd Graders for Story Time and a Q&A Session
Arik Armstead joined the 2nd grade classroom of Ericka Taguinesto to read and engage Galt, CA students in a special story time as part of his reading program, "Story Time with Arik Armstead." The defensive lineman is passionate about working with youth and providing the much needed resources to succeed. In 2015, Armstead launched the Armstead Academic Project, and through it, works to ensure all students have access to a quality education.
49ers vs. Panthers Week 8 | Full Game
Relive the 2019 Week 8 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers with this full game replay brought to you by NFL Game Pass below.
Key Stats:
- With the win, the 49ers improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1990 and the second time in franchise history.
- The 49ers defense held the Panthers to 100-net passing yards. This marked the fourth-consecutive game in which the team held an opponent to 100-or-fewer net passing yards. The last time any team in the NFL held an opponent to 100-net passing yards or fewer in four consecutive games was in 1977, when both the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons accomplished the feat.
- The 49ers defense registered 7.0 sacks on the day, the most by the team in a single game since 11/1/18 vs. the Oakland Raiders.
- Nick Bosa registered 3.0 sacks against Panthers QB Kyle Allen. He also added 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and his first career interception, which he returned 46 yards.
- D.J. Jones sacked Allen for a 7-yard loss, marking his first-career sack.
- The 49ers scored 51 points on the day, marking the most points scored by the team in a single game since 12/19/93 against the Detroit Lions (55 points).
- Deebo Samuel registered a 20-yard touchdown run, the first rushing touchdown of his career.