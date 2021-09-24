Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 24.
Sunday's Matchup
49ers Will Look Vastly Different in Week 3 Rematch vs. Packers
The San Francisco 49ers are primetime television in Week 3 for "Sunday Night Football." As the Faithful fill the stands, Levi's® Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since January 2020.
That game, 20 months ago, Levi's® Stadium hosted the NFC Championship with a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Now a season removed from that victory, the Packers are back in Santa Clara to take on the 2-0 49ers and a hyped-up Faithful crowd for the team's 2021 home opener.
"It's going to be a primetime game, their home opener. They're 2-0, so I'd imagine the crowd is going to be into it big time and it's going to be a factor," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. "Two years ago, it was tough to operate from an offensive standpoint because it was a pretty chaotic environment, so I anticipate that being much the same."
How to Watch and Listen
The 49ers return to the West Coast after back-to-back road games to take on the Green Bay Packers on primetime for the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday September 26, 2021. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
Levi's® Stadium Event Guide
Coming to the game? We ask for all guests attending this event to please review the stadium event guide prior to your arrival and don't forget to add parking passes and tickets to Apple Wallet or G Pay to expedite entry at parking and stadium gates.
'94 Red Throwbacks
The '94 Red Throwback uniform is back. The classic uniform will be the second throwback uniform for the 49ers, joining the popular '94 White Throwbacks that were brought back in 2018 and will make its debut on Sunday vs. Green Bay. It will also be worn on "Sunday Night Football" Week 7 against Indianapolis, on "Monday Night Football" vs. the Rams in Week 10, and Week 15 against Atlanta. The 49ers will also wear the '94 White Throwbacks for their primetime road games at Seattle and Tennessee.
Go behind the scenes as 49ers players suited up in the team's '94 Red Throwback Jerseys.
49ers Announce 75th Anniversary-Themed Fan Engagement Activations
The San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary season is in full swing ahead of the regular season home opener versus the Green Bay Packers on September 26th and the team is announcing several new anniversary-themed activations. Starting this Sunday and continuing through the season, there are more ways than ever for the Faithful to connect with the team.
In Other News
49ers Unscripted
On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, Arik Armstead discussed the trajectory of the 49ers defensive line, how the returns of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford elevate the defense's play, how he's seen himself take strides forward in Year 7 and more.
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best images from this week's practices, as the team returns home to take on the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
May 3-4, 1979
Bill Walsh participated in his first NFL Draft as head coach of the 49ers and changed the future of the franchise. Without a first-round pick, Walsh used the club's second-round selection on speedy UCLA running back James Owens. In the third round, he selected Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana and in the 10th round he found Clemson wide receiver Dwight Clark.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.