Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Sep 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 24.

Sunday's Matchup

49ers Will Look Vastly Different in Week 3 Rematch vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers are primetime television in Week 3 for "Sunday Night Football." As the Faithful fill the stands, Levi's® Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since January 2020.

That game, 20 months ago, Levi's® Stadium hosted the NFC Championship with a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Now a season removed from that victory, the Packers are back in Santa Clara to take on the 2-0 49ers and a hyped-up Faithful crowd for the team's 2021 home opener.

"It's going to be a primetime game, their home opener. They're 2-0, so I'd imagine the crowd is going to be into it big time and it's going to be a factor," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. "Two years ago, it was tough to operate from an offensive standpoint because it was a pretty chaotic environment, so I anticipate that being much the same."

Read More >>>

How to Watch and Listen

The 49ers return to the West Coast after back-to-back road games to take on the Green Bay Packers on primetime for the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday September 26, 2021. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

Levi's® Stadium Event Guide

Coming to the game? We ask for all guests attending this event to please review the stadium event guide prior to your arrival and don't forget to add parking passes and tickets to Apple Wallet or G Pay to expedite entry at parking and stadium gates.

'94 Red Throwbacks

The '94 Red Throwback uniform is back. The classic uniform will be the second throwback uniform for the 49ers, joining the popular '94 White Throwbacks that were brought back in 2018 and will make its debut on Sunday vs. Green Bay. It will also be worn on "Sunday Night Football" Week 7 against Indianapolis, on "Monday Night Football" vs. the Rams in Week 10, and Week 15 against Atlanta. The 49ers will also wear the '94 White Throwbacks for their primetime road games at Seattle and Tennessee.

Learn More about the 49ers '94 Red Throwbacks >>>

Behind the Scenes of the ’94 Red Throwbacks Photoshoot

Go behind the scenes as 49ers players suited up in the team's '94 Red Throwback Jerseys.

TE George Kittle
1 / 36

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert and 49ers Staff
2 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert and 49ers Staff

Peter Volmut/49ers
Jerry Rice
3 / 36

Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, Jerry Rice
7 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
8 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Jerry Rice
10 / 36

TE George Kittle, Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
Behind the Scenes of '94 Red Throwbacks
12 / 36

Behind the Scenes of '94 Red Throwbacks

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 36

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
15 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Staff
17 / 36

49ers Staff

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 36

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 36

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
22 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Staff
23 / 36

49ers Staff

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 36

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Fred Warner
25 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
26 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, Jerry Rice
28 / 36

TE George Kittle, Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 36

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
32 / 36

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
35 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Announce 75th Anniversary-Themed Fan Engagement Activations

The San Francisco 49ers 75th Anniversary season is in full swing ahead of the regular season home opener versus the Green Bay Packers on September 26th and the team is announcing several new anniversary-themed activations. Starting this Sunday and continuing through the season, there are more ways than ever for the Faithful to connect with the team.

Learn More >>>

In Other News

49ers Unscripted

On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ discussed the trajectory of the 49ers defensive line, how the returns of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Dee Ford﻿ elevate the defense's play, how he's seen himself take strides forward in Year 7 and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field in Preparation for 'Sunday Night Football'

Check out some of the best images from this week's practices, as the team returns home to take on the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
2 / 37

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
3 / 37

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
5 / 37

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
6 / 37

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 37

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
8 / 37

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
9 / 37

49ers Defensive Backs

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
10 / 37

RB Trenton Cannon

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
11 / 37

S Tavon Wilson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
12 / 37

RB Trenton Cannon

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 37

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman, DL Dee Ford, S Jaquiski Tartt
14 / 37

CB Josh Norman, DL Dee Ford, S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
15 / 37

S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Tom Compton, OL Colton McKivitz
17 / 37

OL Tom Compton, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
18 / 37

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
C Alex Mack
19 / 37

C Alex Mack

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
20 / 37

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
21 / 37

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
22 / 37

FB Josh Hokit

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
24 / 37

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman
25 / 37

CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Eddie Yarbrough
26 / 37

DL Eddie Yarbrough

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 37

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Kai Nacua
28 / 37

S Kai Nacua

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
29 / 37

WR Trent Sherfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
30 / 37

DL D.J. Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
31 / 37

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
32 / 37

DL D.J. Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
33 / 37

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman
34 / 37

CB Josh Norman

Kym Fortino/49ers
C Alex Mack
35 / 37

C Alex Mack

Kym Fortino/49ers
2021 49ers
36 / 37

2021 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
37 / 37

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

May 3-4, 1979

Bill Walsh participated in his first NFL Draft as head coach of the 49ers and changed the future of the franchise. Without a first-round pick, Walsh used the club's second-round selection on speedy UCLA running back James Owens. In the third round, he selected Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana and in the 10th round he found Clemson wide receiver Dwight Clark.

Read more about the Bill Walsh's first NFL Draft >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

