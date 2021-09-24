Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Sunday's Matchup

49ers Will Look Vastly Different in Week 3 Rematch vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers are primetime television in Week 3 for "Sunday Night Football." As the Faithful fill the stands, Levi's® Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since January 2020.

That game, 20 months ago, Levi's® Stadium hosted the NFC Championship with a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Now a season removed from that victory, the Packers are back in Santa Clara to take on the 2-0 49ers and a hyped-up Faithful crowd for the team's 2021 home opener.